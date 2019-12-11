Dwayne Haskins is getting set to start his sixth game as an NFL quarterback and while the results are far from good on an individual or team basis, the Redskins rookie is developing in some key areas.

He's now taken 346 snaps with 209 originally called passing plays per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF). He has 160 passing attempts and 26 sacks per NFLGSIS. Under PFF's complicated grading formula, Haskins has been charged with nine of the 26 sacks and two quarterback hits.

He has a long way to go for sure, but honestly, the number was higher in my mind. I'll defer to PFF because they grade tape much more intensely than I do.

As for Steven Sims, who Haskins discussed in the video, he continues to make strides as well. He has 18 catches for 120 yards. That's on 27 targets but 17 of those have come in the last four games. Even if Trey Quinn comes back, he's not better than Sims and should not be playing over the rookie.

Haskins continues to be a little chippy with the media, which is fine but it's not going to win him any friends. After a series of question, Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch circled back and asked one more time about staying in the game Sunday.

First, a three question Q & A as transcribed by Redskins public relations:

On how his ankle feels:

“Feels good.”

On whether he’ll be limited:

“I hope not.”

On what he’ll do throughout the week for the ankle:

“Just a low ankle sprain. It’ll be alright.”

Finally, the video above is the shut down answer by Haskins to the question of a discussion about taking Haskins out early.

On whether the team discussed taking him out against the Packers:

“I wasn’t talking about it, I was playing. There was no talking about it.”

