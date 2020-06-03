Haskins & Other NFL Stars Have an Exchange

Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been criticized by his former head coach at Ohio State for being on social media too much.

Wednesday might be a perfect example of that.

Former Jaguars corner and current LA Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, always outspoken, offered his thoughts.

Then there was this response from Haskins:

Haskins former teammate at Ohio State, Jeffrey Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick of the Lions, chimed in.

Then, things got off the rails a bit with some dude.

What started it seemed to be this.

When Haskins said this: "I never understood why people want athletes to speak on so many things," I share the same point of view because athletes are not always well-rounded and versed in politics or societal issues.

However, in a world that idolizes celebrities, it must be pointed out that Haskins or any professional athlete have a stage and platform that normal citizens don't have and their words carry weight.

I'd rather only those that are passionate and informed about topics speak on societal issues but not everyone is Lorenzo Alexander, to use an example.

If Dwayne Haskins or Derrius Guice never made a statement or talked about the issues we're facing in America, I would be just fine.

If they chose to, that's their right and choice and I'd be glad to listen.

However, they shouldn't feel obligated to do so.

What do you think about Haskins' stance, Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.