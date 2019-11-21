Haskins Ready to Go!

Dwayne Haskins is slowly getting better as the starting quarterback of the Washington Redskins despite some obvious signs of trouble.

Sacks, protection slides and adjustments and recognizing what opposing defenses are trying to do are among the main issues that he has.

Becoming a leader is another. Haskins showed a leadership moment in the fact of adversity that rubbed some people wrong but was the absolute right thing to do in my opinion.

There were moments of potential and moments of angst and frustration on Sunday but now we're on to a new week.

Haskins met with the media once again at Redskins Park on Wednesday before the Redskins began on-field preparations for the Detroit Lions.

Haskins might have his full compliment of receivers back this week with veteran Paul Richardson returning to practice on a limited basis, after missing last week and the young group of talent the Redskins have assembled at the position in Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Trey Quinn.

Haskins is still raw and has a long way to go before anybody would say he's polished and smooth, but he does seem to have a confidence and bold belief in himself every time he talks. He's not panicking in any way and seeking help from out of his inner circle.

One day at a time Haskins has to improve and seems to be. It's not an overnight process and even if he had instant success like Baker Mayfield did last year, doesn't mean it's going to be easy next year or the year after that.

Haskins now gets to face Matt Patricia and the Lions defense, which is struggling big time coming to Landover. They were just lit up like a Christmas tree by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The early word on the Lions defense besides being bad is that they don't blitz a lot as Matt Dery and I discussed on a "Crossover Wednesday" edition of "Locked on Redskins" and "Locked on Lions".

Patricia, from the Bill Belichick mold of operation, is likely to be more aggressive with an inconsistent rookie quarterback but opportunities will be there for Haskins and the Redskins if he can be better in pressure recognition and if the offensive line can help him out much more than they did on Sunday.

Videos by Rick Snider who was a busy man for us here at Redskins Maven & SI.com.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel & can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.