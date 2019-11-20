Haskins Taking Ownership

I'm not sure why I feel compelled to jump in on this "incident" on the Redskins sideline the other day, but strangely, I do.

Dwayne Haskins was captured by NBC-4 Washington imploring his offensive line to tell him what he needed to do differently to help them out.

Haskins was sacked six times before the end of the third quarter against the aggressive Gregg Williams led attack of the New York Jets.

Unless I'm missing something here and I could be - I don't think this is anything alarming or a big deal.

Morgan Moses felt the same way on Monday with reporters at Redskins Park.

Haskins was getting pummeled. The offensive line is partially responsible and usually the quarterback also shares some of the blame. Sometimes it's on play-calling or on receivers, but most of the time, it's on those two entities.

Haskins trying to communicate "What do I have to do to help you?" is taking ownership of the problem. He could have (although it would not have been smart) said "you guys suck" or "you have to do better" and he would have been right but wrong at the same time.

For anybody that's criticizing Haskins, what did you want him to do? To not give a BLEEP?

Some fans and media were critical of him (I wondered myself) earlier this year, when he appeared to be not engaged in the sideline coaching sessions around the veteran quarterbacks.

Now - we're supposed to criticize him for showing fire and trying to figure out how he can help?

I have no idea if Haskins is going to improve significantly. I hope so. He has a canon and potential.

We can criticize him for a bad interception deep in his own territory. We can't for this.

