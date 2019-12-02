Redskins
Haskins the Highest Graded?

ChrisRussell

Dwayne Haskins was (13-25) for 168 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on Sunday in his first road win as an NFL quarterback. His NFL passer rating was a 69.9. 

His QBR via ESPN was a 9.7 for whatever that means. 

However, ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) had some praise and then some for the Redskins rookie quarterback. 

Derrius Guice was the highest graded offensive player on Sunday for the Redskins per PFF. He had a 90.9/100 but only on 19 snaps. 

Haskins and others played many more. Chase Roullier, Tony Bergstrom and Ereck Flowers rounded out the top-five overall for the Redskins. However, if you use the 25-snap minimum method as PFF did with Haskins, Brandon Scherff and Kelvin Harmon would replace Guice, Bergstrom and fullback Michael Burton. 

The two lowest graded offensive players during the Redskins win was Terry McLaurin and Trey Quinn was last. 

On the defensive side, Montez Sweat (82.5) had the best grade among Redskins defenders with 30+ snaps. 

Shaun Dion Hamilton was the highest graded defensive player overall but he had just 21 snaps. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

