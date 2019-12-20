RedskinsMaven
Haskins Wins an Award!

Chris Russell

After Dwayne Haskins best performance in his brief NFL career last Sunday in a loss to the Eagles, the rookie quarterback has won a small but still nice award. 

The choice more confirms that the outside world recognized what the inside circle saw in Haskins. 

He was far from perfect but he was significantly better than he had been in his first five starts. Who knows, maybe it was the Urban Meyer effect? Or maybe that had nothing to do with it? 

First down accuracy was a huge key for Haskins in leading the charge as was play-calling and game plan from first-time offensive coordinator, Kevin O'Connell. 

That Terry McLaurin guy helps a whole lot too! 

Hopefully this is just the first of many awards for Haskins because he's the Redskins only chance of going from wretched to relevant in a hurry. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

