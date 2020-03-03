Here we go Again! Todd McShay says Dan Snyder's still interfering.

Not every report is true. Not everything that someone in the media industry hears is true.

But you know how the game works. It doesn't have to be true to cause a stink and a firestorm.

Cue the drama. Again.

So the first thing I should point out is that there are 500 other television shows I'd rather watch before I waste a second watching "First Take" on ESPN.

No thanks.

And I don't really watch much TV outside of the games and events that I have to watch, so basically that should explain how I feel about the overall source of the reporting/opinion .

However, as we pointed out a month or so ago, I do like Todd McShay of ESPN.

He's usually very responsible and anti-hot take for the most part.

This is not one of those times, apparently. Nor was the last time, but it was largely understandable when McShay last blew his top over the Redskins.

Clearly, he is talking with someone who does not like Dan Snyder and the Redskins.

For McShay to once again put his words into play like this - would be the complete opposite of what Ron Rivera agreed to accept and outlined in his introductory press conference.

"I took this job for one simple reason, one simple reason, because [Owner] Dan Snyder came to me with a very interesting perspective. For weeks he’s explored the reasons why some teams win and some teams don’t. He told me the common factor in that transitional success of teams like the Patriots, the Seahawks and the Chiefs and some of the others ones was the decision to take it and make it coach-centered approach. Not an owner-centered approach, or a team president or a general manager but coach-centered approach. I told Mr. Snyder that I appreciated the fact that he believed the head coach matters. I told him I would be honored but under one condition, it had to be a player-centered culture, a player-centered culture, something I truly do believe in.

It's not the first time by any means that this has been a problem and if it is true, nobody should be surprised but you certainly can't rule it out.

I was told by a source over and over again that Snyder was utterly embarrassed and humiliated about the state of his franchise, which would lead to a hands-off approach and a "coach-centered" philosophy.

Now - if we are to believe what McShay said today - we're right back to where we started.

For my part - I am highly skeptical that Snyder dropped the hammer already on Rivera. I do believe at some point it could happen. How could we not with his dubious track record.

This soon? I don't think so.

He did it quickly with Mike Shanahan on the Donovan McNabb trade but that was also with Bruce Allen doubling up and apparently Shanahan caves trying to play nice.

