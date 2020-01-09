Hokies Staff filled with Redskins Roots

The Virginia Tech Hokies just completed an up-and-down season that began slowly, picked up steam in October and November before finishing with two straight disappointing losses. Meanwhile, the Washington Redskins just finished a 3-13 season that precipitated a some much-needed change.

So, why are these two teams linked as we begin the offseason?

It’s all about the coaches and how Virginia Tech’s revamped defensive staff is littered with former Hokies—and Redskins.

The Hokies had a tall task this offseason, replacing legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster. While many were expecting head coach Justin Fuente to land a big name to replace Foster, he instead chose to promote from within and tabbed safeties coach Justin Hamilton as the new defensive coordinator.

Hamilton, who played running back, wide receiver and safety for the Hokies from 2002-2005, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He played in 10 games as a rookie before being waived. After sitting out the 2007 season, Hamilton signed with the Washington Redskins back in 2008. He would end up playing a few games for the Redskins before his NFL dream ended.

Also entering his second year on Virginia Tech’s defensive staff is former defensive back Pierson Prioleau. Prioleau played at Virginia Tech from 1995-1998, where he was a former All-Big East performer and an All-American. He would become a fourth-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers in 1999. Prioleau spent two seasons with the 49ers and four seasons with the Bills before spending three years with the Redskins.

Prioleau was a vital part of some solid defensive teams in 2005 and 2007 for the Redskins when his old boss in Buffalo, Gregg Williams, was Washington’s defensive coordinator. Always known as a smart player, Prioleau was known for his versatility in the defensive backfield and special teams.

Prioleau is entering his second season as the director of player development for the defense for the Hokies. With no one currently coaching the cornerbacks, Prioleau is helping out there for until a new coach is named. He would likely have the job full-time if he chose it, but Prioleau is content with his current role.

Just a weeks ago, Virginia Tech dipped back into its history again by bringing in former All-ACC defensive end, Darryl Tapp, back to Blacksburg as a defensive assistant. Tapp is expected to work primarily with defensive ends. As a senior in 2005, Tapp earned All-American honors and is also a member of the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Tapp is also the one player to possess Virginia Tech’s famous lunch pail after his playing career ended.

And yes, Tapp (pictured above) is also a former Redskins linebacker.

A second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2006, Tapp would go on to have a solid NFL career that spanned 12 seasons. He would spend the 2013 season with the Redskins, joining childhood friend – and former Virginia Tech teammate – DeAngelo Hall with Washington.

Virginia Tech and the Redskins have been linked for years. Whether it be the geographic reason with the Hokies playing in Southwest Virginia and the Redskins being headquartered out of Ashburn, Va., or the numerous former Virginia Tech players who have ended up on Washington’s roster; the Hokies and Redskins are inextricably linked.

Tim Settle is the only former Hokie on the Redskins’ roster, while cornerback Greg Stroman finished the season on injured reserve. Adonis Alexander began the season on the practice squad before being released in October.

While the Redskins have shown a preference for Alabama in recent years and more recently, Ohio State, the number of Hokies in burgundy and gold over the years is a long list.

So, Redskins’ fans, when you watch Virginia Tech next fall, perhaps you’ll have another reason to root for the Hokies.

