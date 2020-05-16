Hopeful News on Redskins Legend Dexter Manley

There's hopeful news for a huge member of the Redskins championship legacy, Dexter Manley.

An initial report from former teammate Daryl Grant said that Manley was in poor health after contracting COVID-19.

On Saturday afternoon, the news was more positive:

My pal, Ben Standig, of the Athletic first had the report that Manley was doing better.

Manley, a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the Redskins had 91.0 career sacks, which is still the franchise lead, set in 125 games.

Ryan Kerrigan is one sack away from tying Manley but has played 140 games.

Here's Manley in happier times with his grandson at Christmas last year, per his daughter's instagram feed.

RedskinsReport.com texted Manley on Saturday morning but he has not responded as of 2:45 PM on Saturday.

