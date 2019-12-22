RedskinsMaven
How did Haskins Stay Out?

Chris Russell

Dwayne Haskins was injured early in the third quarter of Sunday's home loss to the New York Giants. He was carted off, evaluated and then came back out to the sidelines a few minutes later. 

He never played again in the game, but he appeared to be having quite the blast on the bench with teammates and certainly in a good mood. 

After the game, our own Rick Snider was at Haskins press conference and filed this tweet.

 

Soon after that, J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington offered some clarification which seemed to make it better in my opinion. 

Somehow, after that update from Finlay - the Redskins actually helped get a statement from their lead physician which never happens. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

