How the Redskins & Ping Pong Became a Thing

A monster was born in 2016 and every time I went into the Redskins locker room or even when I didn't - it always had legs. It was always there. What is it? A ping-pong table.

It all started like this:

“I’ve said this for a while: I think that locker room, I think that building, I think that organization is way too easy on players,” Dan Steinberg wrote in the popular D.C. Sports Bog in December of 2016. my pal Chris Russell said this week on 106.7 The Fan. “And players would disagree with this: I think they have every comfort of home. . . . I think it’s a pampering of players. And I know other teams do it, but I’m just saying, from being in that building for 275 out of 365 days a year for a five-year period, I’ve seen security guards just stand there and open doors for players so that they don’t have to open up a door. I mean, we know about the ridiculous executive chefs and all of that."

It continued and grew into a monster:

“Then they do the locker room [makeover] and they’ve got all the new equipment and they’ve got all the ping-pong tables and the shuffleboard. You’re at work, man. I know you want a football team to be relaxed and happy and this isn’t Bill Parcells, but what I’m trying to point out is I think there’s often too many times where winning and losing, in that particular locker room and that organization, doesn’t mean as much — as much — as I think it means in other organizations.”

That was the birth of ping-pong mania in the Redskins locker room.

It died on Thursday when Redskins long-snapper Nick Sundberg sent out a tweet directed at me, because he knows it was a thing.

The thread of comments is something for sure. As it was when my colleague at 106.7 The FAN Grant Paulsen mentioned it as well.

Ohhh the personalized tributes and reaction!

Man, do I need to get back to the gym. This team is killing me. Oh and ping-pong has no place at work.

That's what that table had to do before it suffered a cruel death. Serve as a desk for cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee and other paraphernalia.

If you really want and need more coverage and reasoning behind why this is a happy day (sort of), please listen to this:

So there you go. The ping-pong table is dead. RIP Mr. ping-pong table.

