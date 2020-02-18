Ike in the 'Burgh!

RedskinsReport
Former Redskins wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard has landed on his feet in a good spot for him and really anyone. 

He's now working for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A tip of the cap to my pal Adam Caplan for seeing the news first. 

Hilliard was not retained by new Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera, who brought in his own position coach from Carolina. 

Hilliard gets to work with JuJu Smith-Schuster and others now and joins Steelers Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith as former Redskins coaches on Mike Tomlin's staff. 

Many Redskins fans that I saw and heard from were bothered by Hilliard's departure because the Redskins made progress with three rookies at the position this past year (Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Steven Sims Jr.).

