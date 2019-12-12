In the Nick of Time: Sundberg Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year!

Nick Sundberg is wrapping up his tenth NFL season. He arrived just after Mike Shanahan and Bruce Allen and he's still going strong.

Who knows? He might even out-last both.

On Thursday, Sundberg was named the Washington Redskins nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

The winner will be announced the night before the Super Bowl and Sundberg deserves to win it, regardless of who he's up against. It's the second time in three years that he's been nominated.

It's a list of well-deserving men but I know Sundberg and I know what he's done, so I'll fight for him.

He's best known at this point for being the toughest long-snapper in the game but also a man with a big heart.

Together, with his wife and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, Sundberg began a program called (LOL) or "Loads of Love."

Per the Redskins press release: "The LOL program installs washers and dryers in schools that serve students who lack access to clean clothes. Studies have shown that offering laundry services in schools can help boost student attendance rates, class participation and grades. By the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year, the Redskins Charitable Foundation will have provided more than $750,000 in funding to 91 local schools and non-profits for their own Loads of Love laundry centers.

On National Laundry Day earlier this year, Sundberg and his wife, Flor, matched donations from fans benefiting the Loads of Love program up to $25,000. The two were also present at the program kickoff in Richmond, Va. during Redskins Training Camp, helping to renovate and beautify a brand-new LOL laundry center space at George W. Carver Elementary School."

Sundberg, has plenty of support from his teammates in the NFL initiative "My Cause, My Cleats" in supporting the Loads of Love program, has constantly been involved in just about every charitable endeavor that the Redskins have hosted or participated in over the last ten years.

“I am deeply honored to receive a nomination for this award, and there is no greater achievement in my mind,” said Sundberg per the release. “I am proud to be able to continue to help children across the DMV have access to clean clothes. Our goal is to remove the obstacles these children face on a daily basis. Thank you to the Redskins organization and the Redskins Charitable Foundation for their continued support and efforts to expand Loads of Love to help as many families as we can.”

There's no finer man in the Redskins locker room when it comes to helping out those in need.

As a football player, a long-snapper is almost always overlooked. Sundberg is and has been one of most popular players in the locker room, with media and with fans because of his big heart and personality.

I know I've driven him crazy at times in his career with my criticism over the Redskins playing too much ping-pong in the locker room and my other opinions about the organization. I get it. I'm also sorry.

He still always takes the time to say hello and chat about whatever, when I see him.

The longest tenured Redskin has played in 133 games in his career, played through a broken arm in a game and was my top priority to re-sign a few years ago, when he became a free agent.

Why? The Redskins had and have so many issues that they couldn't possibly take the chance of having to worry about his position but more importantly, because of this - if you think about the face of the Washington Redskins - you should think of this image.

Congratulations Nick! Well deserved!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.