Inside the Numbers: Jack Del Rio

At first, it was thought that new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera would bring along his former Carolina assistant, Steve Wilks.

Hold the phone! Another preliminary report gone sideways. There's been a bunch this week.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jack Del Rio, now is expected to join Rivera in Washington as his defensive coordinator.

Del Rio has been out of the NFL for two years, working as a television analyst for ESPN but has been successful as a defensive coordinator before over four seasons and his record as a head coach, while almost exactly 50/50, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience.

As Schefter pointed out: Del Rio based on his two coordinator stints has demonstrated an ability to turn things around quickly.

I care much more about Del Rio in Denver than anything else on his resume, but the context to turning around a defense in year one is important with both the Broncos and Panthers.

Del Rio in Denver was 2nd in yards allowed his first year, but dropped to 19th the next year and bounced back to 3rd in his final season.

In points allowed, Del Rio's Broncos squad was 4th, dropped to 22nd the next year and back up to dead middle, 16th in his third season. Not as promising there, but always remember, points allowed is not a pure defensive statistic and it's why the NFL doesn't use those rankings.

That's just some initial numbers. We will do a deeper dive as soon as we can.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.