Inside the Numbers - Redskins Win 2nd Straight!

The Redskins won. It's a "Victory Monday" which means fans can normally feel happy and players almost always get the extra day off.

Bill Callahan's boys rallied to the cause yesterday in Charlotte, after a dreadful start, down 14-0.

From that point, they out-scored the Panthers 29-7 and they did it with the running game and an aggressive defensive attack.

**The Redskins racked up seven sacks on Sunday. Per Redskins public relations, Washington finished with six-plus sacks in consecutive games for the first time since Week 9-10, all the way back in 1984!!

**The Redskins defense held the Panthers to 5-of-16 on third down. Washington 3rd-down defense is all the way down to 46.75%, which is still brutal and ranked 30th in the NFL, but is way down from an early season mark of 64%. In the last three weeks, Greg Manusky's defense has only allowed 16 conversions on 43 attempts over the last three games, or 37.2%.

***The Redskins ran and kept running (as they should) and racked up 248 yards on the ground, the fifth time they've run for 100+ since a week five blowout loss to the Patriots, which was Jay Gruden's final game. It was the first time since Week 2 - 2017 (@ LA Rams) that the Redskins topped the 200-yard rushing mark. They fell just shy of 250+, which they had not done since Week 17, 2012.

You might remember that night as a division clincher at FedExField over Dallas.

***This should tell you how tough of a year it has been The Redskins won the time of possession battle for the first time this season. Their possession time of 30:37 is a season high.

Per Redskins PR: Adrian Peterson, who now has 150 career starts, rushed for (13-99) and it was his fifth game of 75+ rushing yards in 2019.

Peterson now has 113 career touchdowns and that's good enough for No. 15 on the all-time touchdown list. Peterson also passed Terrell Owens for No. 13 on the NFL's all-time list. Also, A-P has 377 10+ yard runs in his career.

***The Redskins won in Carolina for the first time since 1998 when Trent Green was the Redskins quarterback. Green was on the call for CBS yesterday. They've also now defeated the Panthers twice in a row (last October at FedEx) and that's the first time they've done that since 2000-2001.

**The Redskins scored a season high 29 points. It was their most points scored in a single game since scoring 31 points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

This week, they play the Packers, but at Lambeau Field and they are leading the NFC North. Preston Smith awaits!

