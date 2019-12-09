Redskins
Insult to Injuries for the Redskins

Chris Russell

The Redskins season is over and maybe that's not such a bad thing? Not much else matters over the next three weeks except for some macabre satisfaction with potentially ruining the Eagles and Cowboys season. 

That's not for me. It might be for you. I can't fake it. 

The insulting part of Sunday is that the Redskins were the better football team for the final 45 minutes and should still be alive for the playoff chase, as gross as that might sound. 

Sadly for Washington, for the third time in four weeks since the bye, they found themselves down double digits early in a football game. 

Against the Jets out of the bye, they were down 13-0 very early in the second quarter. 

They eventually were down 34-3 before suddenly waking up and scoring two meaningless touchdowns in the fourth quarter. 

Against the Panthers, they were down 14-0 to Kyle Allen (KYLE ALLEN!!!!) and Carolina before realizing that they were legally allowed to play defense. Once they did that, they kicked the Panthers rear-end from Charlotte to Raleigh and handed the classy Ron Rivera his walking papers.

On Sunday at Lambeau, they were down 14-0 late in the first getting carved up on their first drive because they gave Aaron Rodgers a gift on the Packers first drive (started at midfield). Then they allowed a touchdown to a tight end that less than zero people have ever heard of. 

If only the Redskins figured out the games start at 1 ET and not 1:35 or something similar to that. 

Please wake up. Please come prepared to play. Please be aggressive from the start. Please don't put a team with the worst passing offense in the NFL in a double digit hole. 

The easy thing to do is to solely blame Greg Manusky for "not having his team prepared to play" and that has some merit. He's partially responsible and there's no doubt the defense has not been ready to go. 

However, I am always going to be a blame the players guy. Montae Nicholson stinks in coverage. Landon Collins was not very good in coverage yesterday and it's far from his strength. Fabian Moreau is just OK. Josh Norman is sooo bad that Simeon Thomas is playing ahead of him when Quinton Dunbar got hurt. 

That was the second worst part of yesterday: The Redskins brutal start (again!) was bad enough but they actually out-played Green Bay the rest of the way, out-scoring and out-playing them 15-6 after the first. 

They also did it with Dunbar out for much of the game, Ryan Kerrigan popped something in his calf, Dwayne Haskins was gimping around on an ankle and possibly the worst news was Derrius Guice with another tough injury to his knee.

It all led to a "Miserable Monday" and another season of discontent, along with the only thing mattering is whether or not Bruce Allen will somehow continue as grand puba of the most dysfunctional franchise by far in the National Football League. It's not even close. 

Guice's injury is probably the most concerning considering his brutal two-year history in the NFL, that's led to him playing about four complete games out of a possible 32. We'll find out later today that he'll likely be shut down for the year. 

It sounds like he already got some tough news but twitter can be a weird place, so we can't absolutely judge. 

There was insult. There was injury and there was the Redskins not realizing their game started at 1 instead of 1:30. In other words, a typical Sunday. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

