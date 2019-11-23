Is Davis Done for Good?

Vernon Davis is now on injured reserve for the Washington Redskins, ending the final year of three-year contract having played in just five games.

He last played against the New York Giants , the second to last game of the Jay Gruden era and it might be the last game of his career.

His season ends with ten catches for 123 yards and a circus like touchdown on opening day in Philadelphia.

The Redskins had spent the most amount of money in the NFL on the tight end position and they got ten catches out of their two top guys. Jordan Reed never even made it to the season and nobody knows if he'll be back.

Davis' cap number of more than $6.2 million for a 35-year old tight end was always absurd, even for the ridiculous management philosophy of Bruce Allen. The Redskins could have saved $4.7 million by cutting Davis in the off-season and perhaps re-signed him to a veteran minimum deal or just let him go.

In 2018, Davis missed a couple of games and only played in 43.8% of the offensive snaps and racked up (25-367, 14.7, 2 TD). He's not a good blocking tight-end, something the Redskins desperately needed.

He was valued by OvertheCap.com at $2.1 million this year.

Davis is a free agent moving forward. He should not be brought back in my opinion.

One reason that I worry about that not being as simple of a decision as it should be is this: Davis was brought back this year because of leadership and character. That's all fine.

Also, the Redskins needed an insurance policy for Reed. Now they're left with Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges.

I also strongly believe that he was brought back because he was overly effusive in his praise for Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder early this year and in March 2017 after he resigned.

In case you don't remember, Davis told the "Sports Junkies on 106.7 The FAN in late January this:

"I strongly believe, like I said before, we have the pieces to win games."

"Bruce and Dan [Snyder], those guys are constantly sitting in their office trying to find ways to win," Davis told the Junks via NBCSportsWashington.com. "It's not like they're not doing a great job with it. I believe in them. I believe that they're going to make the right decision to do the best they can do to help us win football games around here because that's what they're there for. Bruce is there to make sure that we're a championship team. Make sure that we're winning. Making sure that we have all the pieces when it comes to different positions on the football field. So, they're doing just that."

You might not think that matters but trust me, two guys that are used to getting pummeled at every turn surely appreciated Davis' kind words.

Now you have to wonder if those two are still in charge, and we know at least one will be, will Davis have a chance to come back and give it another shot.

A one-year veteran minimum deal? Maybe. A multi-year deal? No thanks. A couple of million. Please! No chance.

Or you could do what the Redskins refuse to do and that's to stop holding out hope that injured players will suddenly stop being injured. It's worked well for them.

