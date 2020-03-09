RedskinsReport
J-No Free No More

Chris Russell

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly struck a deal with former Redskins corner, Josh Norman. 

This is where he was expected to go. 

Congratulation to Norman. I've been too hard on him, I'm sure. I didn't have the same relationship with him that others had, so I'm sure that colored my view.

It just was never going to work here. 

Per Garafolo, he met with others but decided on the familiarity in Buffalo. 

With the Bills, he has a good pass rush (minus the retiring Lorenzo Alexander) and doesn't have to start because of Tre'Davious White and Levi Wallace. 

The Redskins paid him insanely well to be a top flight cover corner that could be used in mixed coverages instead of the standard zone cover 3 that he largely excelled in during most of 2014 and 2015. 

Remember, he was inconsistent and ultimately benched before his career took off in that 2014 season. 

As long as you have the proper context for Norman's usage, you can try to get the best out of Norman. 

Hopefully for his own good, he's humbled himself. I don't know how you wouldn't be. This isn't an individual agenda against Norman. 

Everyone saw it. Late. I've been griping about Norman since  the day he walked in the building. 

He never provided a comfortable mature and professional approach. It was always about Josh or "Hollywood" and what he was doing. 

Now we'll see what he can do with a lot of protection around him and a lot less pressure. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Chris Russell