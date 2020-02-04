RedskinsReport
Jags Playing Twice in London, When are Redskins Heading International?

Chris Russell

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they are playing consecutive home games in London this year and perhaps in future years moving forward. 

The Redskins do not play their former head coach turned offensive coordinator again, Jay Gruden, this year so obviously they are not one of the potential opponents. 

However, it should not shock you if the Redskins wind up playing internationally again and soon. 

In 2020, with the Jags playing two back-to-back 'home' games in London - the chances of the Redskins going back as they did in 2016 was significantly lowered. 

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to be the hosts for 2020 home games in either London or Mexico City. 

The NFL is once again set to play games in Mexico City in each of the next two years. 

The Redskins are not scheduled to play either Atlanta or Miami this year so it would seem that it is unlikely the Redskins will be playing internationally this season, under Ron Rivera. 

However, with fan attendance at an all-time low and home games nowhere near as valuable as they once were, it would stand to reason that the Redskins are pushing the NFL to play more international series games in the near future.

With Ron Rivera of Hispanic descent - it certainly makes sense that they would be considered for a game in Mexico City in 2021. 

With the horrible home stadium experience at FedExField, it might also lead to this:

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Fatpoet10
Fatpoet10

Interesting thought. I think Rivera being there and Chase Young give an early bump and any success will help

