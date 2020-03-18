RedskinsReport
Jameis to the Redskins?

Chris Russell

Could the Redskins dip into the NFC South pool for a veteran backup quarterback? 

Maybe someone who Ron Rivera is very familiar with?

Possibly. It makes some sense under the right situation. 

The only thing is this: We're not talking about Cam Newton in this particular situation. We're not even talking about Bucs quarterback Blaine Gabbert as mentioned here. 

Booger is not the only one connecting the dots. 

Now - it's our turn. We have mentioned a thousand times (maybe more) that the Redskins need a veteran quarterback that can actually start long-term if needed/wanted and to not waste their No. 2 pick on Tua Tagovailoa. 

Winston has an enormous turnover issue as everyone knows, but you won't find a better volume producer on the market. He can't command $25 million so maybe he takes a one year gamble on himself?

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments (1)
Byrne
Byrne

Hell no

