Jay in Jacksonville?

Jay Gruden and Gardner Minshew? Gruden and Nick Foles?

The first potential pairing has an interesting feel to it.

Who knows what to make of the second potential pairing.

Jacksonville would be a good spot for Gruden to be the offensive coordinator.

It's warm. The golf is good. Jay never met a golf course he didn't like.

It's also a quick chance for him to at least become an interim head coach if Doug Marrone gets fired midway through next season, which is what most pundits expect.

Perhaps his quickest way to become a permanent head coach again is taking a situation where the head coach is in trouble and if he can turn around the offense, the owner falls in love with him?

Especially if you have a personality like Gruden has.

Or if the Jags have better than expected success, Gruden will be looked upon as the difference and he could get a head coaching gig next season.

Either way, a smart move for Gruden if it goes down this way.