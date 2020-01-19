RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Jay in Jacksonville?

Chris Russell

Jay Gruden and Gardner Minshew? Gruden and Nick Foles? 

The first potential pairing has an interesting feel to it. 

Who knows what to make of the second potential pairing. 

Jacksonville would be a good spot for Gruden to be the offensive coordinator. 

It's warm. The golf is good. Jay never met a golf course he didn't like. 

It's also a quick chance for him to at least become an interim head coach if Doug Marrone gets fired midway through next season, which is what most pundits expect. 

Perhaps his quickest way to become a permanent head coach again is taking a situation where the head coach is in trouble and if he can turn around the offense, the owner falls in love with him?

Especially if you have a personality like Gruden has. 

Or if the Jags have better than expected success, Gruden will be looked upon as the difference and he could get a head coaching gig next season. 

Either way, a smart move for Gruden if it goes down this way. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
SkinsFreak
SkinsFreak

If the past has taught me anything, Jay will go somewhere and be successful!

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Offseason Needs for Redskins

The Redskins have quite a few needs. It all really depends how many and where based on how you view the scope of talent that Ron Rivera and his new coaching staff is inheriting.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

Dunbar Keeps Climbing

Quinton Dunbar used to be a wide receiver. Now he's one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL. He only has one more hill to climb.

Chris Russell

Redskins & NFC East Over Unders

The Redskins and others have early over-unders in wins for the Skins and NFC East.

Chris Russell

2011 NFL pass rush draft class can flat-out get after it! https://twitter.com/LedyardNFLDraft/status/1218291280033259522?s=19

Chris Russell

One Voice for the Redskins?

Only one voice is needed for the Redskins moving forward. It's Ron Rivera's. The question now is this -- does Rivera's philosophy turn into George Allen's vision or something better?

IvanLambert

by

IvanLambert

The Most Important Thing Scott Turner Said

Both  Washington Redskins coordinators spoke this week  both dropped a few gems. The most important item Scott Turner dished on?

Chris Russell

Some play-action numbers for Dwayne Haskins last year & for the Carolina Panthers. https://twitter.com/PFF_NickAkridge/status/1217890368202715136?s=19 …

Chris Russell

Now here's some analysis with video of what Haskins has to get better at via PFF. https://twitter.com/PFF_Steve/status/1217475349870759938?s=19

Chris Russell

Good analysis with some video here on Dwayne Haskins. https://twitter.com/PFF_Steve/status/1217474719835938821?s=19

Chris Russell

The Most Important Thing Del Rio Said

Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio spoke with the media via teleconference this week and while he didn't say much specifically, he did a wonderful job addressing the No. 1 issue for the defense.

Chris Russell