Joe Jacoby Denied AGAIN

Chris Russell

I've met Joe Jacoby a few times. We once rode an elevator together. It was hot. Two big guys. It was uncomfortable to be honest. We exchanged pleasantries and that was it. We've bumped into each other at various Redskins related events over the years as well.

Which is to say, I hardly know him. He's a huge hulking figure. He's also a Hall of Famer

Only for some reason he's not. I don't quite get it. I never watched him live but I did on television before I knew what offensive line play was really all about. 

I know this however. You can't do what Joe Jacoby did and be left out of Canton time after time. As my pal Ed Sheahin, a sports photo journalist, pointed out. 

From the Hall of Fame press release: There was only one category that Jacoby would have fit in and this is the list that made it. 

  • Harold Carmichael, WR – 1971-1983 Philadelphia Eagles, 1984 Dallas Cowboys
  • Jim Covert, T – 1983-1990 Chicago Bears
  • *Bobby Dillon, S – 1952-59 Green Bay Packers
  • Cliff Harris, S – 1970-79 Dallas Cowboys
  • *Winston Hill, T – 1963-1976 New York Jets, 1977 Los Angeles Rams
  • *Alex Karras, DT – 1958-1962, 1964-1970 Detroit Lions
  • Donnie Shell, S – 1974-1987 Pittsburgh Steelers
  • *Duke Slater, T – 1922 Milwaukee Badgers, 1922-25 Rock Island Independents,1926-1931 Chicago Cardinals
  • *Mac Speedie, E – 1946-1952 Cleveland Browns [AAFC/NFL]
  • *Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E – 1944-1955 Chicago Bears

I gotta be honest - I can't sit here and compare and contrast these names to Jacoby. I am sure they are all deserving, but so is Jacoby. 

I just don't get what he has to do to crack the door open, if this expanded class did not welcome him in. 

Per the HOF release: “This was the most thorough vetting of candidates in the Hall’s history and it needed to be. Our charge was to scour 100 years of professional football and find the most deserving candidates who have slipped through the cracks,” commented veteran Hall of Fame Selector Rick Gosselin. “All 38 finalists for the Centennial Slate were Hall of Fame worthy but we could only choose 15. I am proud to be a part of this process that honors these men who shaped the NFL in its first century."

It's not absolutely certain the selection process went down this way, but it's hard to not compare Jacoby's resume with Jim Covert. 

Covert played in 111 games over eight seasons. He was a hall of fame finalist for the first time and in his 25th year of eligibility. 

Here's more on Covert via the HOF: Earned starting left tackle position first season and made instant impact to earn All-Rookie recognition … Anchored offensive line that helped Bears capture six division titles in seven-year span … Team leader that helped Chicago win 10 or more games in a season six times … Veteran leader for strong rushing attack as Bears led NFL in rushing four straight seasons, 1983-86 … Also NFC’s top rushing team, 1989 … Helped team lead NFC in points scored during Bears’ magical 1985 season highlighted by a 15-1 regular-season record and dominating 46-10 victory over New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX … Paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher every season of career but one … Battled through numerous injuries to start 110 games … Started at left tackle in three NFC championship games and one Super Bowl … Named Offensive Lineman of the Year, 1986 … First-Team All-Pro twice (1985, 1986) … Second-Team All-Pro, 1987 … All-NFC three times. Voted to two Pro Bowls (1986, 1987). Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1980s.

