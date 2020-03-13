Jordan Reed to the Hawks?

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best NFL organizations for the last eight years.

They don't do everything right, but most of their decisions are well rooted and make common sense.

In essence, their thought process seems to be logical and fair. So this report from Adam Schefter is not a huge surprise in my eyes.

With that as a backdrop, arranging a visit and showing clear interest in former Redskins tight end Jordan Reed makes a lot of sense to me.

It did not to some, but it certainly does to me. Here's what Rotoworld.com wrote on the visit.

"It is Reed's first known visit since his release from the Redskins 21 days ago. That it is to Seattle is rather baffling considering the Seahawks just signed Greg Olsen and have Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly under contract. It would be a poor fit from both an on-field and fantasy perspective."

Here's my spin: From a fantasy perspective, yes it is a poor fit because two tight ends that are guys with significant injury concerns causes mass mayhem.

From a football standpoint - if Jordan Reed signs with the Seahawks it makes PERFECT sense. For him and the Hawks.

Here's why: Reed would get to benefit from playing with the great Russell Wilson in a run-heavy offense which is perfect for play action and play extension.

In the red zone, could you imagine having to cover and figure out both a healthy Reed and Olsen, if they are in the lineup and on the field?

The 'Hawks developed D.K. Metcalf last year and this would give them a potentially explosive 1-2-3 in the passing game to go along with the magic of Wilson and the solid running game Seattle always possesses.

Yes the Seahawks have Jacob Hollister and Will Dissly under contract but every team needs a minimum of three tight ends and because of the injury concerns to both Reed and Greg Olsen, it would be likely that Seattle could carry four.

Pete Carroll's team was ninth overall in red zone offense at 63.3% in 2019, but who wouldn't want that to be better? A touchdown or two extra during the season could mean a win or two more and home field advantage.

Seattle was only 16th in the NFL (39.5%) on third-down, which is were a double barrel tight end addition of Reed (potentially) and Olsen could really help.

I don't know about you but it makes perfect sense to me.

