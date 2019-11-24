Norman Benched!

Redskins
Sometimes a picture tells a thousand words. Our header photo is the icing on the cake of a horrible and very likely last season in Washington for Josh Norman. 

Just days after his defensive coordinator Greg Manusky officially threw Josh Norman under the bus in a press conference, the Redskins are making the loudest statement of their season by reportedly benching Norman for today's game against the Detroit Lions. 

The situation was first reported by my friend Erin Hawksworth of "Hail to the Pod" with DeAngelo Hall and 106.7 The FAN. 

It started late last week in a fourth quarter that only the die-hards were still locked into. The Redskins benched  some starters in the secondary during a blowout loss to the Jets. 

“I think that was just the situation that we were in, we're down a couple of scores, and we wanted to see the younger guys play," Manusky told reporters this week."So, it's good for those younger guys to get in there and to see what they can do.”

Apparently that was not the only thing it was about.  When asked about Norman's struggles specifically, Manusky lowered the boom. 

"Couldn't tell you why, you got to ask him. I think from our situation, we're putting him in situations to make some plays and we're just not making the plays," Manusky said. 

As for who could replace him today, the struggling Fabian Moreau could bounce outside or Jimmy Moreland could play on the outside as well. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel & can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

