Washington Football
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Keith Ismael - Washington 5th Rounder Signs

Chris Russell

The signings are rolling in as expected. First - we heard about Antonio Gibson for the Washington NFL team and now, rookie center Keith Ismael has inked his rookie deal in the NFL. 

The San Diego State standout announced the news on his twitter feed. 

Like Gibson, Ismael had a strong Reese's Senior Bowl week and is considered one of the best pass blocking centers from last year in college football. 

He figures to push Ross Pierschbacher in a competition for a backup spot along the interior with possibly both making the initial roster. 

Chase Roullier is a free agent after this year. 

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Gibson Signs Rookie Contract

Antonio Gibson hopefully one day will be Washington's main running back. For now, he's a rookie that signed his deal.

Chris Russell

On NDA's in the NFL - Very important read here

Chris Russell

Washington NFL Summer Spotlight: Reuben Foster

Reuben Foster arrived in Washington with a ball of fire surrounding him. Since then? Nothing. On and off the field, due to a complicated injury.

IvanLambert

Five Ways Dan Snyder Can Save His Washington NFL Franchise

How can Dan Snyder save his franchise? George Carmi lists five ways

George Carmi

Who Could Be the Next Voice of Washington Football?

With Larry Michael gone & Julie Donaldson in - Washington still needs a radio voice. Who could it be?

Alan Lepore

Julie Donaldson is Official as SVP of Media

The Washington NFL franchise made a huge hire on Tuesday that is being extremely well received.

Chris Russell

James Smith-Williams is Already Setting the Expectation

James Smith-Williams was Washington's final pick in the 2020 Draft but he's more than just a late-round flyer.

Chris Russell

NFLPA Executive VP Lorenzo Alexander 1-on-1

NFLPA Executive VP Lorenzo Alexander feels about 90% sure we'll have Week 1 of NFL season.

Chris Russell

Julie Donaldson Replaces Larry Michael?

Chris Russell

Wise for Dan Snyder to Hire Terry Bateman?

Dan Snyder makes decisions largely based on who is loyal to him. Terry Bateman might be a perfect example. Guess who got a huge promotion.

George Carmi

by

DanKuhn14