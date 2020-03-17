RedskinsReport
Kendall Fuller's Back!

Chris Russell

Ereck Flowers went home leaving the Redskins on Monday. Kendall Fuller is returning home. 

Our Bryan Manning wrote about this possibility Saturday and now it is a reality. 

The young veteran hybrid defensive back returns to the team that drafted him, after a two-year stint in Kansas City, winning a Super Bowl this year. He was the main return in the Alex Smith trade, along with a third-round pick.  

He returns to his football home with  a lot more leverage and gets a big pay day to do it. 

The Baltimore native and Virginia Tech alum hasn't exactly dominated in his time with the Chiefs and some might say he's been a slight disappointment but he showed tremendous versatility and came up big when Kansas City needed it the most. 

His interception in the Super Bowl iced a comeback win and cemented him in Chiefs history forever. 

The Redskins still ideally need another corner to make you feel fairly good about the position group. They could choose someone from this group. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

Mock Draft Mania - A Monster Miami-Redskins Trade

The NFL Draft might not even take place on schedule in Vegas. Who knows what's going on? So all we can do is have a little fun and let you process it however you want.

Chris Russell

Ternberry

Amari Back with the Boys, Redskins Tried to Pry

Per Adam Schefter, Amari Cooper is heading back to the Cowboys on a massive deal but the Redskins came close to snagging him.

Chris Russell

Redskins Agree to Terms With Schweitzer, Bring Back Bostic

It's been a crazy first day of free agency across the NFL. The Redskins are a part of that. Monday evening, they made two additions.

Chris Russell

Some PFF numbers on the newest Redskins G.

Chris Russell

The Redskins have signed their first new player!!

Chris Russell

James Bradberry heading to the Giants.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins D.C. Greg Manusky reportedly has a new gig.

Chris Russell

Case Keenum as expected, on his way to Cleveland.

Chris Russell

A nearly five-minute report via "Locked on Redskins" and the "Google News Initiative" on the Redskins bringing back Jon Bostic and what their needs are.

Chris Russell

A one-minute audio report via "Locked on Redskins" and the "Google News Initiative on the Redskins slow start to free agency.

Chris Russell