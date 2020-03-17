Kendall Fuller's Back!

Ereck Flowers went home leaving the Redskins on Monday. Kendall Fuller is returning home.

Our Bryan Manning wrote about this possibility Saturday and now it is a reality.

The young veteran hybrid defensive back returns to the team that drafted him, after a two-year stint in Kansas City, winning a Super Bowl this year. He was the main return in the Alex Smith trade, along with a third-round pick.

He returns to his football home with a lot more leverage and gets a big pay day to do it.

The Baltimore native and Virginia Tech alum hasn't exactly dominated in his time with the Chiefs and some might say he's been a slight disappointment but he showed tremendous versatility and came up big when Kansas City needed it the most.

His interception in the Super Bowl iced a comeback win and cemented him in Chiefs history forever.

The Redskins still ideally need another corner to make you feel fairly good about the position group. They could choose someone from this group.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.