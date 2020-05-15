Kerrigan on Chase: "He’s pretty damn good alright."

Ryan Kerrigan joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn on the Brian Mitchell Show this afternoon on The Team 980. They talk about his annual Ryan Kerrigan Golf Tournament that was postponed this year, how people can help, and a little football. Ryan has arguably been the face of the Redskins franchise since being drafted out of Purdue in 2011. He has most certainly been the steadiest and most consistent performer and surpassed Charles Mann for the Redskins career sack record in 2018.

Here are my takeaways from the interview:

Go to LLS.org/leukemiagolfclassic to find out how you can still help out with Ryan’s annual golf classic that has been pushed to the fall

Going to miss having Trent in the locker room and having that veteran presence

Ready for the defensive line to be as good as what their potential can be

Likes that there is going to be an emphasis on guys being more accountable. Had individuals last year who just did what coaches wanted and figured that was enough.

Feeling healthy after dealing with a calf injury at the end of last year

The annual golf classic scheduled for this past Monday, remains in our hearts and minds, what does it mean to you?

Means a lot to me personally. Been doing this event for 6 years now. Still going to try and do something in the fall that way they can still raise a lot of money for the L & L society.

Can people still get involved and help out?

Yes, sponsorships are still available at LLS.org. Keeping an eye on the Coronavirus and making sure that it is safe for everyone.

Have you had the opportunity to talk to Ron Rivera and early thoughts?

Impressed and spoke with him a couple of times. Make some good changes for the team and it’s hard to stay in one place for a while. Shows the impact he had on that team and franchise. Hope that he and his staff will have that impact on the Redskins.

Jack del Rio, have you met him?

Same kind of situation as Ron. Likes the way they are going with the defense and de Rio’s mentality. Excited to get to work with Jack especially with his track record.

How are you feeling (health)?

Feels good. Been training for a couple of months. A little calf injury at the end of the season and resolved pretty easily.

When you (Ryan) hears that “he’s at the end of his career” does that put a fire into you?

Not really, you see guys going into year 10 you think it might be the end. But, the way I take care of myself I don’t feel like I’m at the end of my career and have a lot left.

Mr. Young now in the building, has he reached out to you yet? What do you think of his game?

He’s pretty damn good alright. Seen Young for years now watching a game his freshman year at Penn State, and seeing this big dude making these plays. Sure enough he became really awesome and excited to get to work with him. Reached out after the draft to welcome him and rech out if he needs anything. Impressed with him in the meetings and pretty sharp in the classroom. Thinks the Redskins got a good one.

You going into your 10th year, things have been the same. But this year how strange is it?

It’s really weird because of the uncertainty of getting back to a regular offseason program. Really the uncertainty is the weirdest part. My rookie year was when the lockout was going on so there was no offseason program going on. But, there was no true uncertainty going on like this.

Lot of focus on the Redskins defense the past few years, but when you see the young guys what do you think when you see the next generation turning into the ‘now’ generation?

We have a lot of potential and we can be really good. Now it’s about being ‘we are good.’ With the depth and talent we have, we should be able to take over games and be the unit the team really relies on and wants to see that from them this year. Now it’s about going and doing it.

What other weird things have you been doing to stay in shape?

All I have at home were 2 55 dumbbells that the previous owner left. I’ve got some bands and jump rope and try to make it work. A lot of running. A lot of guys are in the same boat. It’ll be good when we can get back to training. That’s a concern, if guys aren’t able to train like they are used to, you can get concerned about injuries.

How do you feel football shape will be effected by all of this?

There is only one way to get into football shape...and you won’t feel that way until you play football for a few weeks. But it is important to train at some level to get ready for football.

You and Trent were a part of the Burgundy and Gold for a long time. Were you surprised to see how that unfolded?

It was a weird situation not having him here last year. I love Trent and having him in the locker room. Missing his presence, not just on the field, but also the locker room was tough. We’ll miss that in that regard, but I know he’s happy to be in San Francisco. It’s going to be different knowing officially that he won’t be back.

As far as culture, and Ron instilling that, what’s been the most frustrating part from your perspective of the culture or lack there of over the past few years?

At times, we as individuals kind of have to take it upon yourself to do the work to be better. You can’t always rely on “oh this is what the coaches asked of me and do nothing more.” You have to have the mindset of not leaving the building until you’ve done everything possible to be a better player all around. Individuals taking accountability for the greater good of the team. Liked some of the things he saw from players later in the season, but want to see the collective going above and beyond.

