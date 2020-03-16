Kirk Extended in Minnesota

Kirk Cousins, for a second time in Minnesota, got what he could not get from Bruce Allen and the Washington Redskins.

Congrats to Cousins and his family. He's a good person, a two-time Pro Bowler and a damn good quarterback, no matter what crazy Redskins and NFL fans think and say.

He AND the Vikings won a huge playoff road game in New Orleans this year, a spot almost nobody thought he could.

Honestly, I thought the three-year deal he signed originally set him up to hit free agency at a prime age again and perhaps go to San Francisco to reunite with Kyle Shanahan or the Los Angeles Rams, but he must really like what they are building in Minnesota.

Cousins can still hit free agency again at a more than reasonable age so maybe the thinking from his excellent agent Mike McCartney and Cousins is to avoid the daily & throw by throw referendum that he absorbed in Washington.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.