Kirk's a Pro Bowler for 2nd Time

Chris Russell

Kirk Cousins is now a Pro Bowl quarterback for the second time in his career. 

Pro Bowl games mean nothing, but a nomination and selection is some kind of validation for what you're doing during the regular season. 

Cousins and the Vikings made the playoffs and upset the New Orleans Saint on the road in the wild card round of the playoffs, before losing to eventual NFC champion, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cousins had 26 touchdown passes to just six interceptions, while throwing for 3,603 yards in 15 games. The Vikings sat Cousins and others in their final game of the regular season with a playoff spot locked up. 

Congrats Kirk and well deserved! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

