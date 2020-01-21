Kirk's a Pro Bowler for 2nd Time

Kirk Cousins is now a Pro Bowl quarterback for the second time in his career.

Pro Bowl games mean nothing, but a nomination and selection is some kind of validation for what you're doing during the regular season.

Cousins and the Vikings made the playoffs and upset the New Orleans Saint on the road in the wild card round of the playoffs, before losing to eventual NFC champion, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.

Cousins had 26 touchdown passes to just six interceptions, while throwing for 3,603 yards in 15 games. The Vikings sat Cousins and others in their final game of the regular season with a playoff spot locked up.

Congrats Kirk and well deserved!

