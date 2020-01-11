KOC to Philly? Yikes!

Could former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator find his new home just up 95 North and across the Walt Whitman bridge?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN with the latest on O'Connell's possible new home.

Redskins fans should be hoping, better yet praying, that O'Connell does not land in Philadelphia with a very good and aggressive offensive coach, Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz.

Remember what kind of game plan and attack K.O.C. drew up against Pederson, Jim Schwartz and Philly in Week 16?

The Browns, who are meeting with New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels as of press time, could be a logical landing spot for O'Connell because of his close relationship with McDaniels.

That would be the best possible landing spot for the Redskins when it comes to O'Connell.

Sean McVay and the Rams were also mentioned. They have a run game coordinator and a pass game coordinator, but could be looking at a different structure.

Back to O'Connell and the Eagles, if you combine a sharp, young progressive mind who knows the quarterback position inside and out, along with an aggressive Super Bowl winning, creative head coach in Pederson, along with a former No. 2 overall pick whose only blemish is his inability to stay healthy, that would be down right scary.

The Eagles were awful on fourth down conversion attempts this year at 33.3%, tied for 28th in the NFL in 2019. That was down from almost 61% and tenth overall the year before and 65.4% or third in the league in their Super Bowl regular season.

A reason for that disparity is the high amount of crippling injuries at receiver and because Pederson goes for it a lot on fourth down. They were 2nd in the NFL in 2017 and 2018 and tied for 6th this past year in fourth down attempts.

They are one of the better third down offenses in the NFL and O'Connell would certainly get a major infusion of talent at receiver to help out in free agency and/or the draft.

Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Wentz, Pederson and O'Connell. They still have Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson under contract too. That's a potentially scary combination for the Redskins to deal with twice a year and for the NFC Least to have to overcome.

