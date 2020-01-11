RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

KOC to Philly? Yikes!

Chris Russell

Could former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator find his new home just up 95 North and across the Walt Whitman bridge?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN with the latest on O'Connell's possible new home. 

Redskins fans should be hoping, better yet praying, that O'Connell does not land in Philadelphia with a very good and aggressive offensive coach, Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz. 

Remember what kind of game plan and attack K.O.C. drew up against Pederson, Jim Schwartz and Philly in Week 16? 

The Browns, who are meeting with New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels as of press time, could be a logical landing spot for O'Connell because of his close relationship with McDaniels.

That would be the best possible landing spot for the Redskins when it comes to O'Connell. 

Sean McVay and the Rams were also mentioned. They have a run game coordinator and a pass game coordinator, but could be looking at a different structure. 

Back to O'Connell and the Eagles, if you combine a sharp, young progressive mind who knows the quarterback position inside and out, along with an aggressive Super Bowl winning, creative head coach in Pederson, along with a former No. 2 overall pick whose only blemish is his inability to stay healthy, that would be down right scary. 

The Eagles were awful on fourth down conversion attempts this year at 33.3%, tied for 28th in the NFL in 2019. That was down from almost 61% and tenth overall the year before and 65.4% or third in the league in their Super Bowl regular season. 

A reason for that disparity is the high amount of crippling injuries at receiver and because Pederson goes for it a lot on fourth down. They were 2nd in the NFL in 2017 and 2018 and tied for 6th this past year in fourth down attempts. 

They are one of the better third down offenses in the NFL and O'Connell  would certainly get a major infusion of talent at receiver to help out in free agency and/or the draft. 

Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Wentz, Pederson and O'Connell. They still have Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson under contract too. That's a potentially scary combination for the Redskins to deal with twice a year and for the NFC Least to have to overcome. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Check out my guy "Hollywood" Nick Ashooh on the Redskins going all Queen City! …

Chris Russell

The Right Move for Doug!

Good for Doug Williams. He is staying in the Redskins organization, where he belongs but in a different role. There's still questions.

Chris Russell

This is pretty much true from Redskins RB Derrius Guice. How many former Panthers will they add in…

Chris Russell

Redskins hire Rogers, Shift Doug Williams

Non-stop news for the Washington Redskins. They've mutually parted ways with one top executive, shifted a legendary figure's position title and hired a new one.

Chris Russell

The Cleveland Browns Would be Smart to Hire Eric Schaffer!

Eric Schaffer and the Washington Redskins are mutually parting ways. The timing a bit unexpected but the writing has been on the wall.

Chris Russell

Former Redskins D.C. to lead Rams or USC Defense?

Joe Barry wasn't well liked by fans of the Washington Redskins. Now, he's poised to either take over the Rams or the USC Trojans.

Chris Russell

Kaczor Officially Staying on with Ron!

One of the only, if not the only, Redskins coaches to stay on from the Jay Gruden/Bill Callahan coaching staff is Nate Kaczor. He walked into a mostly dream situation and made it better.

Chris Russell

Hokies Staff filled with Redskins Roots

Bryan Manning covers Virginia Tech Football and the Washington Redskins for us here at Redskins Maven & SI. Who better to talk about the link to the Redskins that is being built in Blacksburg?

bmanning4

It's been 20 Long Years!

Ivan Lambert looks back on the Redskins last home playoff win. Their only playoff win at FedExField. 20 years ago.

IvanLambert

Check out this awesome video the Bills put together to honor everyone's friend and former Redskins…

Chris Russell