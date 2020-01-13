RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Kyle Smith Gets the Call

Chris Russell

Kyle Smith is a stud. He's sharp, good looking, dedicated and the apple didn't fall far from the tree. 

He's been running the college draft the last two seasons and was instrumental in previous drafts under Scott Campbell, as the lead scout in the Southeast region. 

Now he's the new Vice President of Player Personnel for the Washington Redskins. 

From the Redskins press release: "The Washington Redskins announced today that they have promoted Kyle Smith to the role of vice president of player personnel.

“Kyle Smith has put in the work over the last 10 seasons and has proven to be a skilled talent evaluator,” said Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder.

“I have been impressed with Kyle’s track record and player evaluation process, and I’m confident in the vision we share for the future of the Washington Redskins,” said Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera.

“I am excited for the opportunity to oversee both the college and professional sides of the scouting department,” said Vice President of Player Personnel Kyle Smith. “Our staff is looking forward to working together with Coach Rivera to build the best team possible.

In his new role, Smith will now oversee both the college and pro personnel aspects of the front office. Smith has worked in player personnel with the Redskins for 10 seasons and spent three seasons as the team's director of college personnel.

Smith initially joined the team on a full-time basis as an area scout during the 2011 offseason. After being promoted to director of college personnel in June 2017, Smith oversaw the organization's evaluation of collegiate talent, managing scouting efforts at both the area and national levels.

Smith began his professional career as an intern with the Redskins in 2010. He joined the team on a full-time basis in 2011 and spent six seasons as an area scout for the organization. Prior to his promotion to director of college personnel, Smith oversaw the team’s scouting efforts in the Southeast region, a region that produced the team's first- and second-round picks in both the 2017 and 2018 NFL Drafts."

Smith, the son of long-time NFL general manager and former Redskins executive, A.J. Smith, has been with the Redskins since 2010. Another dynamic talent that developed under Mike Shanahan and beyond, only this time the Redskins managed to smartly retain him. 

As we've mentioned several times in this space, the younger Smith and Ron Rivera got to know each other when Rivera was the defensive coordinator of the San Diego Chargers and Kyle's Dad was the general manager. 

As we wrote last week: "I would keep Kyle Smith for possibly a promotion to Vice President of Player Personnel and/or maybe the Assistant General Manager role."

As I pointed out on 106.7 The FAN and Radio.com, it is not known whether Rivera will still hire a general manager to go along with Smith's promotion.

In addition, one name I would look for to take over Smith's former role is Cole Spencer.

This is a very good day for the future of the Washington Redskins. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rroland77
Rroland77

Smart move. Very bright young man with a bright future. Afraid we let another very bright young man get away by the name of Kevin O'Connell. Hope you made the correct call on this one Ron.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cooley Joining Rivera's Staff?

Redskins legend and current team analyst Chris Cooley appears on the verge of joining Ron Rivera's first coaching staff with the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Another Honor for Tress

Tress Way keeps racking them up! He'll be in the Pro Bowl shortly as the Redskins lone starter. A contract extension, 2nd team all-pro and now another!

Chris Russell

Preston Smith: Another Bruce Allen Delight!

Preston Smith, Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are on their way to the NFC Championship game in San Francisco. Another example of Bruce Allen's mismanagement over a decade of destruction.

Chris Russell

Jimmy's Seafood Restaurant in Baltimore Takes on Redskins Fans (For Some Reason!)

From the it's really weird and doesn't make sense department over the last week or so, some Redskins fans have been involved in a social media war with a famous seafood joint in Baltimore.

Chris Russell

An Up and Down Day for some ex-Redskins

Saturday was good and bad for former members of the Redskins organization. Here's the scorecard. What will Sunday bring?

Chris Russell

Dan Staying Out Rivera's Way

Dan Snyder said that he was looking for a head coach to lead the way and to be the face and voice of the franchise. He did not say that Ron Rivera was in complete control of the Redskins moving forward. He didn't have to.

Chris Russell

O'Connell Joins McVay and Rams

In a small surprise, former Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is heading west to join the Los Angeles Rams instead of the Eagles.

Chris Russell

Good, isolated cut-up video of Redskins LB Cole Holcomb, who could be the Redskins starting MLB next…

Chris Russell

KOC to Philly? Yikes!

Kevin O'Connell, the Redskins former offensive coordinator, is a hot ticket item. Just as everyone that was paying attention, knew he would be.

Chris Russell

Check out my guy "Hollywood" Nick Ashooh on the Redskins going all Queen City! …

Chris Russell