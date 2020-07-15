Washington Football
Longtime Voice of Washington Football Larry Michael Retires

Chris Russell

Larry Michael replaced the legendary Frank Herzog, which made him unpopular with Washington D.C. NFL fans to begin with. 

Many losing years and constant turmoil plus a perceived public face for Dan Snyder further angered a frustrated fan base. 

Today, the longtime radio voice and Senior Vice President  for the Washington franchise has announced his retirement, as first reported by John Keim of ESPN through a statement released by Michael. 

Part II of the statement released is here: 

Michael was officially listed as a "Chief Content Officer" and "Senior Vice President" hosting a popular daily TV show, titled "Redskins Nation" along with running a department of employees, focusing on digital and television production.

I'll add this - I enjoyed working with Larry and legendary hall of famers Sonny Jurgensen and Sam Huff for five full seasons on the team's radio network, along with Chris Cooley and Rick "Doc" Walker. 

Larry also allowed me to host digital TV shows with Cooley under his leadership. 

I'll always be appreciative of that. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine.

