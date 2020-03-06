Love's Goal is OTA's but...

Bryce Love hasn't played a single down in the NFL's regular season, preseason or offseason.

The Redskins knew when they selected him in the fourth round last year that he would likely, if not definitely, miss his rookie season.

He did.

And now the question is: When will he be good to go and what can the Redskins expect?

How I interpret that is that Love is saying he might just be on the field and maybe lightly participating in May and early June but plans to be a full-go in late July.

That all sounds great but we should always keep in mind that just because you're medically cleared, doesn't mean you are fully ready for football and for the rigors of practice and preseason games.

Color me skeptical, until we see it.

The Redskins medical staff has largely changed but that doesn't mean there won't be any issues. What happens if Love gets cleared for the start of training camp, practices and then develops fluid or soreness? If you didn't address the position, you're screwed.

That's part of the reason I wrote this column about the position.

I don't know how the Redskins can trust that Love is going to be right, Derrius Guice is going to be healthy and Adrian Peterson is going to continue to turn back time.

They don't need a Derrick Henry splash but they need more than Taiwan Jones or Dwayne Washington.

As for Love, he represents potential home run value if he can get healthy but that's a huge if.

If it happens, great. You can't count on it or not have an insurance policy in case it doesn't happen and also to protect yourself in case Guice gets hurt again.

