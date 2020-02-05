Mahomes Winning Takes us Back to Doug's Heroics

Last Friday, as we saluted the 32 year anniversary of the historic Super Bowl win led by Doug Williams - we didn't have anything fresh from Williams.

Now we do.

ABC-7's Robert Burton sat down with the Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Development and the author of that famous Super Bowl win at Redskins Park recently to relive that moment and what led to it.

After Patrick Mahomes led a fourth quarter comeback to win the Super Bowl MVP award Sunday night combined with Lamar Jackson's regular season MVP award, hopefully everyone understands where we are.

We should be at a point where we never have to have any doubts or concerns about the progress we've made in this particular issue as a society, both in the NFL and in college football. I know it's not easy but it is if we use common sense.

One of Williams' chief missions this year and moving forward on Ron Rivera's staff is to develop Dwayne Haskins in ways that only Williams can connect with him on.

I've said Haskins needs to be 32 or 42, not 22. That's where Williams comes in. He's not going to listen or care about what I say, but he certainly will about what Williams says.

The Redskins need a healthy jump in maturity and evolution this year.

That's one way they can erase the stench of the Bruce Allen era.

