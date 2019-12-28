Manning: Reacting to Albert Breer's "Redskins are going to move fast..."

On Friday morning, SI’s own Albert Breer covered some nuggets on the NFL’s coaching carousel, which is expected to heat up on Sunday evening. Buried in the middle of his story, Breer touched on the Redskins, who fired head coach Jay Gruden after Week 5, getting a jump start on every team in this year’s coaching cycle.

Per Breer, the “Redskins are going to move fast, and more changes could be coming on the football side as soon as Monday.”

With those first two sentences, Redskins’ Twitter was on fire. Thanks to the #FireBruceAllen movement, fans are eager for news regarding Washington’s offseason plans. Will Allen be back in a lesser role or will owner Daniel Snyder finely do the right thing and completely remove Allen from the organization?

For weeks, everyone from local beat reporters, including our very own Chris Russell have speculated Allen’s future with the Redskins was tenuous, at best. However, in recent weeks, some speculated Allen could be reassigned as Snyder could bring another football hire from outside the organization to run the football side, while Allen continued to use his political ties to get nowhere on the stadium issue.

Seemingly, each day a new report would surface that Allen was either likely going to be fired, or Snyder had yet to make a decision on the future of his embattled team president. Then there were the reports of Snyder spending more time with injured quarterback Alex Smith, while Allen was considered to be in exile, per Les Carpenter of The Washington Post.

Breer’s latest report offers hope for Washington fans. This isn’t a random Twitter guy throwing something against the wall and hoping it sticks. Breer is one of the more plugged-in NFL reporters out there. Breer continued by saying Snyder has led this effort alone for much of the season, keeping most in the organization in the dark as he examined which direction to take his franchise.

Allen was not involved.

At the end of his initial report, Breer mentioned former Carolina coach Ron Rivera as someone to watch for the Redskins. Rivera would be a slam-dunk hire for the Redskins. Not only would he offer instant credibility, he would immediately improve a defense full of talented players, but lacking in results. This is the first time Rivera has been linked to Washington, as most assumed he would only consider employment with teams in better shape than the Redskins.

On Friday afternoon, Breer doubled down on his report, adding that Snyder has assembled a group of football people from outside of the organization to help him in the search process. Breer again stressed no one currently employed by the Redskins was involved.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington further backed up Breer’s report.

One thing is certain, changes are coming and they may begin on Sunday night after the Redskins conclude their season in Dallas. We here at Redskins Maven will keep you posted on all the latest news on what is expected to be a busy offseason.

