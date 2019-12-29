RedskinsMaven
Marvin Lewis a Top Candidate for the Redskins?

Chris Russell

Marvin Lewis had a hell of a run with one of the worst franchises in the National Football League. 

The Cincinnati Bengals are poorly run and their owner is largely known as being frugal. The Bengals fell completely apart without Lewis this year, who was fired after 16 seasons at the helm.

Lewis has emerged one of a few top candidates for the Redskins head coaching job as our own Rick Snider correctly guessed a few weeks ago, when he installed 6-1 odds on Lewis returning to his very old stomping grounds, where he once served as defensive coordinator for Steve Spurrier for a season. 

Lewis, who has been serving as a special adviser to Herm Edwards with Arizona State, never won a playoff game in his time with the Bengals. He was (0-7).

Cincinnati won four division titles under Lewis, or in 25% of the years he was the head coach. Success like that is something the Redskins would die for. 

He was (131-122-3) during his stay in the "Queen City," and according to one source is a "great person and a very good coach."

Is he the sexiest hire? No. Is Ron Rivera? Not necessarily, although I believe that Redskins fans would be more excited about Rivera than Lewis, but I can't exactly prove that. 

You could do a LOT worse than Lewis, who would automatically bring stability and calm to the franchise. 

One important thing to note about Lewis and Rivera: They are both people that are extremely unlikely to say controversial things to the media or act inappropriately. 

That drove Dan Snyder and the soon to be removed from football operations, Bruce Allen, absolutely nuts about Jay Gruden. They surely did not appreciate Mike Shanahan's willingness to tell his side of the story during his four years here, either. 

One note that my 106.7 The FAN colleague Craig Hoffman had in his story: "A source told The Fan Saturday that Lewis had not reached out to former Redskins coach Jay Gruden, despite their work together when Lewis was in Cincinnati."

It's also possible that long-time Bengals veterans A.J. Green and Andy Dalton could potentially join their former head coach in Washington, if he were to get offered and take the job. 

It's not known who Lewis is aligned with but is it possible with Allen mostly shoved to the side, that Louis Riddick of ESPN could get involved? I know he has a friendly relationship with Snyder that started when he served here. 

Riddick was a pro scout during Lewis' one year here in Washington, so it's quite possible although unknown at this point, about their relationship. 

Riddick and Lewis are both Pennsylvania guys so perhaps they have a connection there?

Also, I was told a year ago or so that Riddick would not work for Allen and made that known. 

I want to be very clear that I am speculating about a possible fit here, other than what I was told at this time last year about Riddick having some level of interest in working for the Redskins again. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

