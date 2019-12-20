RedskinsMaven
Matt Rhule: "It would have to be next to perfect!"

Chris Russell

Matt Rhule has done a great job at Baylor. The program was on life support when he showed up, long after the days of Robert Griffin III.

There's been plenty of speculation that Ruhle would head for the NFL and being a New York native, the chatter figures to get louder, if as expected, the Giants fire Pat Shurmur. Rhule was a Giants assistant earlier this decade. 

One spot you can almost sure cross off his Christmas wish list if he chooses to go to the NFL, is the Washington Redskins. 

In this partial transcript of what Rhule told Adam Schefter of ESPN on the "Adam Schefter Podcast," Rhule basically eliminates the Redskins from any consideration. 

The Redskins are not the worst head coaching job in the NFL, as Todd McShay of ESPN claimed earlier this week. That's the Bengals. What Marvin Lewis did there was the work of a saint. 

That's part of the reason why our own Rick Snider lists Lewis as having the third highest odds to become the next Redskins head coach. 

He didn't even list Rhule on his coaching odds chart. 

While the Redskins aren't the worst, they are damn close because of the Bruce Allen effect and the tag-team of Allen and Snyder is just too much for any mere mortal to overcome. 

The Redskins are probably mining the college ranks harder because they can sell the jump to the NFL as an intriguing option, whereas an already established NFL head coach (Mike McCarthy) or a top assistant (Eric Bieniemy) knows already what the league is all about. 

Still they can explore David Shaw, Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley or some other sexy name that is smart enough to ignore the temptation. 

Or they can hire somebody who is desperate for the job, like Rex Ryan or could you imagine Tom Coughlin back on the sidelines? That would go just great. 

Just cross Rhule off the list. There's no chance. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

