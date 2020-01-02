RedskinsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

McCoy on Rivera: "One of the greatest men I've ever been around."

Chris Russell

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, played for  new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera for less than a year. McCoy wasn't shy with what he thought about his brief time with "Riverboat Ron."

At the end of the lavish praise of a man he competed fiercely against for many years in the NFC South before joining his team, McCoy said of the Redskins and Rivera: "He's gonna turn that place around. I guarantee it."

A teammate of McCoy's, who shall go nameless for now (until permission is granted) and someone who played under Rivera for several years, texted Redskins Maven/SI.com to say "Ron is an incredible man, one of the most loyal and respectful men, I've been around. I could go on and on about how great of a man Coach Rivera is without even scratching the surface about how good he is as a coach and a leader of men."  

Josh Norman, who finished up a miserable year for the Redskins and left Carolina four years ago, told reporters about his former and for now current head coach: "He gets the best out of a player, simple as that. Cut and dry, short answer – other than watching the games – he gets the best out of players, Norman said.  

"Not just the players, but men. He builds men and guys that also build character. Not just for football, but in life. I think that’s the first thing you want to see in anybody – they actually care about you instead of the game itself. That’s what builds that family and that bond, guys can’t break that," Norman thoughtfully mentioned. 

Three former and/or current players under Rivera's wing. That's just the beginning. 

For the Redskins, new beginnings are always a thing. Now they have to make this work. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Chris Russell

A bunch of Redskins links and clips from Tuesday. For some reason, they didn't include any links…

Chris Russell

A cool quote from new Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera tying the history of the Skins and the future…

Chris Thompson is a Proud Papa! Hopefully he'll be Back!

Chris Russell

Chris Thompson is one of the best dudes I've ever had an opportunity to cover. He's a really good football player, who hasn't been able to stay healthy enough. Now - a big moment in his life is also met with uncertainty on what lies ahead.

Updating the Redskins Assistants

Chris Russell

The very latest as of Wednesday afternoon on the Redskins assistant coaches that were on Jay Gruden and Bill Callahan's staff.

Riverboat Ron is Officially the New Redskins Head Coach!

Chris Russell

Officially a new head coach! A new logo. A man who is an intense leader. Someone you can reach out and touch. 2020 is here and so are the remodeled Redskins.

Rivera Deal Reportedly Done!

Chris Russell

Ron Rivera is reportedly set to join the Washington Redskins on a five-year deal per two reports from the NFL Network.

Inside the Numbers: Jack Del Rio

Chris Russell

Jack Del Rio, a two-time defensive coordinator and head coach appears to be close to joining the Washington Redskins and Ron Rivera as his defensive coordinator. Here's an initial look at some numbers and ranks from Del Rio's past.

AP Wants Back & Maybe with Trent?

Chris Russell

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson hopes to return for year number three with the burgundy and gold. He'll be 35 and in the final year of his contract. Perhaps he'll have his friend and business partner back?

Redskins SVP of Football Ops Eric Schaffer STILL EMPLOYED!

Chris Russell

It's been an insane Tuesday already as Ron Rivera was reportedly hired and then longtime Redskins broadcaster and former player, Rick "Doc" Walker, initially reported that SVP of Football Operations, Eric Schaffer, was let go by the Redskins. Doc later corrected his reporting. Here's the details.

Rivera Inching Closer to D.C. and a New D.C.?

Chris Russell

Steve Wilks, a longtime assistant with Ron Rivera in Carolina, San Diego and Chicago plus a a former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals could be Ron Rivera's choice to be the Redskins new D.C. (defensive coordinator) in D.C. as the two could team up again to try and restore the Redskins franchise.