McCoy on Rivera: "One of the greatest men I've ever been around."

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, played for new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera for less than a year. McCoy wasn't shy with what he thought about his brief time with "Riverboat Ron."

At the end of the lavish praise of a man he competed fiercely against for many years in the NFC South before joining his team, McCoy said of the Redskins and Rivera: "He's gonna turn that place around. I guarantee it."

A teammate of McCoy's, who shall go nameless for now (until permission is granted) and someone who played under Rivera for several years, texted Redskins Maven/SI.com to say "Ron is an incredible man, one of the most loyal and respectful men, I've been around. I could go on and on about how great of a man Coach Rivera is without even scratching the surface about how good he is as a coach and a leader of men."

Josh Norman, who finished up a miserable year for the Redskins and left Carolina four years ago, told reporters about his former and for now current head coach: "He gets the best out of a player, simple as that. Cut and dry, short answer – other than watching the games – he gets the best out of players, Norman said.

"Not just the players, but men. He builds men and guys that also build character. Not just for football, but in life. I think that’s the first thing you want to see in anybody – they actually care about you instead of the game itself. That’s what builds that family and that bond, guys can’t break that," Norman thoughtfully mentioned.

Three former and/or current players under Rivera's wing. That's just the beginning.

For the Redskins, new beginnings are always a thing. Now they have to make this work.

