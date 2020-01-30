McLaurin Finishes Out of the Money

The 2019 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award winner is Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers.

He's a little busy this week preparing for Super Bowl LIV this Sunday between his team and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The other finalists for the award were A.J. Brown of the Titans, Josh Jacobs from the Raiders, Kyler Murray of Arizona and Myles Sanders, the Philadelphia Eagles young stud running back.

The obvious question is this: Where the hell is Terry McLaurin and what did "Scary Terry" have to do to at least crack the top-five.

He should not have won the award. That's not the argument.

For whatever it's worth - McLaurin in my opinion - should have at least finished in the money, or been a finalist.

Per the NFL: "The five finalists were selected for their outstanding performances through the 2019 NFL season. Each week, five nominees were chosen for the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week and fans voted for the winner on NFL.com. Those results were used to help determine the finalists."

Basically, this is a weird combination of fan voting and NFL run hijinx, if I understand it correctly.

There's no disrespect meant towards the other finalists but it's clear that McLaurin was punished for the Redskins (3-13) record and anemic (at times) offense.

Not to mention that Redskins fans often tuned out and the perception of the franchise from outside the beltway.

McLaurin, part of a great rookie class for the Redskins, finished with 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns, with a 15.8 average over 14 games.

He did not play the final game because of a hard shot and concussion suffered late in a loss to the Giants. He also missed the week four contest at the Giants.

