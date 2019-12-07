McLaurin Not a Top-Five Rookie?

Terry McLaurin has had a very good rookie season for the Washington Redskins.

I kept saying to anyone who would listen that he would be better as a receiver than most people thought.

He is part of a triple-threat that slowly is starting to emerge for the Redskins.

Yet - because he plays for the Redskins and they have an awful overall passing offense - he has no chance to win the Rookie of the Year award and he won't ever get proper credit and kudos on a national level.

McLaurin was ranked No. 6 overall by ESPN.com in their NFL Rookie Rankings compiled by Jeff Legwold this week.

That's behind San Francisco's Nick Bosa, Oakland's Josh Jacobs, Arizona's Kyler Murray, Pittsburgh's Devin Bush and Jacksonville's Josh Allen.

Here's what Legwold wrote about McLaurin:

Stats: 42 receptions, 646 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns

Drafted: No. 76 overall

Previous rank: 5

"McLaurin is the only Redskins player with more than 28 receptions this season, and his 15.4 yards per catch also leads the team by a hefty 3.1 yards. The rookie is doing quite a bit of the heavy lifting in the Redskins' struggling offense, scoring 29.4% of the team's touchdowns this season and 45.4% of the receiving touchdowns."

Legwold and ESPN used six NFL analysts and a Heisman style voting process to determine the results.

A couple of things jump out to me: I am pleasantly surprised by the amount of defensive players ahead of McLaurin and even Murray. Usually, it's the skill positions that get notoriety.

The Redskins are not only (3-9) but have a horrible passing offense, especially in the red zone and didn't score a touchdown for almost four full games.

That obviously hurts McLaurin but he's also a part of that, even though he doesn't control every element.

My spin is this: I think this is fair evaluation and ranking. I might even say that McLaurin is a bit high but he will get better as Dwayne Haskins, Derrius Guice and now Kelvin Harmon get better around him.

