McLaurin Should be Shut Down - What are the Redskins doing?

Chris Russell

Pardon the common sense but what in the world are the Redskins waiting for? They should immediately shut down Terry McLaurin for Week 17 and the regular season wrap-up in Dallas on Sunday. 

There's less than zero need for him to play, because he's in concussion protocol and of course, the game means virtually nothing to the Washington Redskins.

Sure - they're going to tell you it's 1/16 and every game counts. They want to win. It's a division game. It's "Dallas Week" and they want to respect the game. 

How about this: Respect your future and use common sense which is often in short supply at Redskins Park. 

Especially with the people that make most of the decisions and certainly the important ones. 

McLaurin did not practice on Tuesday or Thursday because he's still not cleared and he likely won't be cleared by Saturday to even travel to Dallas. 

That's okay. He shouldn't be cleared. Nobody should care about whether he gets to one-thousand receiving yards. It doesn't matter. 

Football players play football. I got  it. If this game mattered, it would obviously be a different argument. 

McLaurin, because of the concussion suffered last Sunday, is already at an even higher risk for another head injury next year. 

That's different. It's next year and I get it. 

This one - I don't get. At all.

With all due respect, as I've said since Tuesday - this is the same organization that has refused to put Dwayne Haskins on injured reserve for whatever bad reason they have. 

They couldn't find a 9-5, ham-and-egger to come in, sign a contract and practice a few days? Why not? 

What sense does that make? Maybe you find someone you like and sign him to a reserve/futures deal next week as part of your off-season 90-man roster?

Then again, this is the same franchise that thought it was a smart idea to have TWO quarterbacks and only TWO in the building for the 10 games of 2018. 

When Alex Smith was injured, they then had to scramble and sign Mark Sanchez off the streets to a deal and pray that Colt McCoy didn't get hurt on a short week leading into Thanksgiving. 

They didn't have a single other quarterback in the building. Not one on the practice squad. Nothing. Unless you count Doug Williams. 

Tell me how that makes sense! 

