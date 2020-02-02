McLaurin's Making a Difference

Terry McLaurin didn't finish in the "money" for the NFL Rookie of the Year award but he didn't have to.

He had a great rookie season, a partially unexpected one for a player that was widely considered the best special teams player in the draft class and turned to be a non-factor on specials because he was so good as a receiver.

I caught up McLaurin this week as he was on "Radio Row" in Miami to also promote his involvement with the Washington Redskins and the Redskins Charitable Foundation's Youth Entrepreneurial program.

McLaurin, had 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in just 14 games, a 15.8 average per catch.

In his first year, McLaurin played exactly three special-teams snaps after being expected to be a core addition. He played 764 on offense.

In other words, he was too good on offense to burn out on specials.

Off the field, McLaurin is as humble and mature as you've heard. He just oozes good. He knows he has a special skill but he treats everyone with respect. He's smart and if he can stay healthy, the Redskins have a star.

The community also has a stud. Check out more the Redskins Charitable Foundation here.

