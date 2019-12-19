McShay Blasts Redskins: "I'd rather coach 31 other teams!"

Redskins fans may think that the media is evil. They're completely wrong and while nobody is "evil" when it comes to coverage of the Washington Redskins or how they view the organization, there are certain outside the beltway personalities that carry significant weight with their words.

The analyst types are the ones I care about most, because "insiders" can't always speak honestly and openly to protect avenues of information.

Todd McShay is a longtime NFL Draft analyst and expert for ESPN. I worked for the same company as Todd for The Sporting News back in the early to mid 2000's. We didn't know each other more than on the radio but his rise to stardom is more than justified. He started as an assistant to former NFL scout Gary Horton under the "War Room" concept that Sporting News Magazine used to run. That turned into "Scouts Inc." with ESPN and the rest is history.

There' s no doubt that McShay knows draft prospects but because of his gig, he also knows many coaches and obviously has built relationships with many.

One appears to be Urban Meyer, who was at the Redskins games Sunday, allegedly to just watch Dwayne Haskins and as a guest of Terry McLaurin.

No matter how much they tried to downplay it, where there's smoke - there's often fire.

Via ProFootballTalk.com : McLaurin said “Coach Meyer was here to support me, and Dwayne,” McLaurin said, via the Washington Post. “He was in town. He called me last night and he wanted to come support me at the game. He was my guest. It was good to see him again, good to talk to him. . . . It has nothing to do with his coaching status at all. It was good to just have him support me again.”

This situation prompted all sorts of speculation and McShay went on the Dan Patrick show earlier this week and answered a few interesting questions.

McShay said the obvious about Dwayne Haskins that owner Dan Snyder, for sure, loves him. When Patrick asked if the Redskins were sold on the rookie quarterback, McShay hesitated and said "it depends on who you're asking? The owner?"

McShay mentioned he had not talked with Meyer just yet.

When the two discuss specifically coaching the Redskins - McShay lets loose.

"I'd rather coach 31 other teams, let's put it that way," he says at the end of the clip. Patrick clarifies by asking, "than Washington?" McShay confirms his answer as "than Washington right now!"

You don't have to take McShay's words as anything other than an opinion and you don't have to think it matters.

It does to me because he has connections and some influence. He is directly saying to anyone who will listen publicly and privately, that the Redskins are a disaster and that he would do his best to convince any friend not to take the job unless the circumstances are different.

The Redskins have been connected publicly with Meyer, Stanford's David Shaw and there's been speculation from our own Rick Snyder on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and while he hasn't been directly connected, Baylor's Matt Ruhle.

Remember, McShay also knows plenty of NFL coaches and players as well.

Do you really need anymore? Dan - the whole world is telling you what you already know Just do it and move on.

