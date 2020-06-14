RedskinsReport
Mike Florio & PFT Stirring the Pot

Chris Russell

So much for a peaceful Sunday morning. That's never the case with the Washington Redskins.

As our world changes right in front of our eyes - the Redskins moniker is back on the front burner.

Predictably. 

Now - Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com is calling out several Redskins individually by name and challenging them. 

I'll let you guys decide what to make of this. 

The term "Redskins" is always going to be an issue no matter how many ridiculous polls are done that sample an absurdly small amount of Native Americans. 

I've always said that the term is not offensive to me but I am a white American who covers a largely lousy football team, one that finally might have got it right this offseason. 

Should Ron Rivera, Adrian Peterson, Chase Young, Dwayne Haskins and Ryan Kerrigan be obligated to talk about, defend or explain how they play or coach for the Washington Redskins? 

I don't think so. It's an employer. It's simply a job for most. Some did not have a choice. Some did. 

Is Florio just trying to get clicks and fire people up? Yes. 

The only person(s) that should ever speak for the decision to keep the name "Redskins" is Dan Snyder. That's it. Or a distant second option would be Roger Goodell. 

Players and coaches have nothing to do with this situation. They shouldn't. 

What do you think Redskins fans?

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

