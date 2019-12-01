Mike McCarthy Calling His Shot?

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, a Super Bowl winning field general, is reportedly making it known that he would not consider coaching the Redskins if the current front office structure is in place.

UStadium appears to be a social network and I could not find any other verified reports. If anyone has seen one, please feel free to share it.

However, the reason why I chose to post about this story despite my hesitation is the simple fact that of course, a successful head coach who is evaluating where he wants to coach in his next and perhaps last stop would be opposed to or uncomfortable with the Redskins front-office structure.

DUH!!!

I would seriously have to wonder how smart a coach really is if they wanted to work for Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder.

Dan is hard enough to please and deal with, never mind Dan and Bruce. Go ask Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden how that worked.

The simple truth is this: The Redskins are never going to attract any head coach of any pedigree with Allen and Snyder at the helm.

Unless we're talking about Bill Callahan being retained and/or possibly Kevin O"Connell being promoted. That's it.

Allen is a dead-man walking and not trusted and respected by 99% of the NFL community They know what the Redskins have refused to admit over the last ten years.

Based on a report Saturday morning that Allen is being evaluated for the future, it doesn't seem likely he's going to be picking the new head coach, nor should he, after his stinky record.

Odds were put out recently on McCarthy and a number of other candidates to replace Jay Gruden but this just seems like a convenient list.

McCarthy took this year off to recharge his batteries and survey the NFL landscape. It's expected that the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons, along with the Redskins will have coaching vacancies.

It's possible that Cleveland decides to blow out Freddie Kitchens after one year and McCarthy reunites with John Dorsey, who he worked with in Green Bay.

