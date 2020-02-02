Mike Shanahan: "Part of football is advancing in all your schemes."

He's won two Super Bowls as a head coach. Three in his NFL career that has spanned 40 years.

Tonight, unofficially, if the San Francisco 49ers can win - he's be a four-time champion and one proud Dad.

He's Mike Shanahan, the former Broncos, Redskins and Raiders field boss and the father of 49ers head man, Kyle Shanahan.

I caught up with Mike on Saturday afternoon from Miami, who is still significantly involved in the 49ers operations on a daily basis as he explained during our conversation.

Based on what the elder Shanahan said - I would expect a pass first mentality Sunday night by the 49ers.

"You have to have the capabilities to attack in a bunch of different ways," Shanahan said. "You have to keep defenses off-balance."

The Chiefs know they have to stop the run. Their run defense was tested in the AFC Championship and they came out smelling like roses.

Sunday night's Super Bowl is everything that is right about the NFL - the old school mixed with new age flavor of the 49ers vs. the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs..

"Andy's a great football coach. Andy will adjust his scheme according to his personnel, Shanahan said to me on 106.7 The FAN.

He's (Andy Reid) really adjusting his offense to fit his (Patrick Mahomes) skills."

As for coaching again in the NFL - it's not happening for Shanahan because he's really doing it on his terms.

"I am very happy at this point. I enjoy being involved from afar," Shanahan said after detailing how involved he is in the daily operations of the 49ers.

