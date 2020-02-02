RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Mike Shanahan: "Part of football is advancing in all your schemes."

Chris Russell

He's won two Super Bowls as a head coach. Three in his NFL career that has spanned 40 years. 

Tonight, unofficially, if the San Francisco 49ers can win - he's be a four-time champion and one proud Dad. 

He's Mike Shanahan, the former Broncos, Redskins and Raiders field boss and the father of 49ers head man, Kyle Shanahan. 

I caught up with Mike on Saturday afternoon from Miami, who is still significantly involved in the 49ers operations on a daily basis as he explained during our conversation. 

 Based on what the elder Shanahan said - I would expect a pass first mentality Sunday night by the 49ers. 

"You have to have the capabilities to attack in a bunch of different ways," Shanahan said. "You have to keep defenses off-balance." 

The Chiefs know they have to stop the run. Their run defense was tested in the AFC Championship and they came out smelling like roses.  

Sunday night's Super Bowl is everything that is right about the NFL - the old school mixed with new age flavor of the 49ers vs. the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs.. 

"Andy's a great football coach. Andy will adjust his scheme according to his personnel, Shanahan said to me on 106.7 The FAN. 

He's (Andy Reid) really adjusting his offense to fit his (Patrick Mahomes) skills."

As for coaching again in the NFL - it's not happening for Shanahan because he's really doing it on his terms. 

"I am very happy at this point. I enjoy being involved from afar," Shanahan said after detailing how involved he is in the daily operations of the 49ers. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen Reportedly Interested in Redskins.

We speculated about this the other day but now it appears to be more than just a logical fit

Chris Russell

by

Txtony

Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

It almost makes too much sense. A 34-year old still productive tight end is available who happens to have been coached by the same staff in Washington, which has a huge need.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

A-P's thoughts after winning the Art Rooney award .g https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson/status/1223831425683730433?s=19

Chris Russell

Coach Joe a Hall of Famer Again!

Make it two times! Joe Gibbs is a Hall of Famer all over again. The former Redskins head coach (twice) has now matched his Skins tenures with HOF selections.

Chris Russell

Congrats A-P!

Adrian Peterson  keeps on chugging. The Redskins haven't done enough winning with him, but he's been a model citizen, leader and sportsman for the two years he's been here.

Chris Russell

Smith Faced Amputation - Could Start

Alex Smith almost lost his leg. He's been slowly recovering and if you believe Ron Rivera - he could be the Redskins starting quarterback.

Chris Russell

32 Years ago - Doug Williams, Timmy Smith & the Redskins Made History!

Sunday January 31, 1988 was a great day in Redskins history and for the NFL. An epic win, a monumental moment and a crowning achievement.

Chris Russell

Guice on Rivera: "I feel like he's really going to turn things around here, for sure."

Derrius Guice is a man of the people. Now - he just has to figure out a way to stay healthy and to be a part of what Ron Rivera is doing to try and restore the glory.

Chris Russell

Theismann: "Don't even consider a thought, a phone call!"

Joe says NO! Don't do it. Don't make a call and just "hang up" if/when teams call the Redskins about Chase Young and the No. 2 overall pick.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

A Redskins Fan Needs You

When adults get sick, it sucks. When tragedy strikes it's awful. When a child in the prime of their life suffers, it breaks your heart. Especially when she's 11 & a Redskins fan.

IvanLambert