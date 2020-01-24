Here at RedskinsReport.com, we will have you covered from as many different angles as we possibly can leading up to the NFL Draft in Sin City, April 22-24.

Because of the strange nature of the Redskins situation, holding the No. 2 overall pick with an obvious choice staring them straight in the face and having no second round pick as of this point.

However, there is a possibility of course that the Redskins could trade down out of that No. 2 pick and pick up up multiple first round picks (Miami?) or pick up a first and multiple second round selections.

In other words, there's all sorts of possibilities so we have to be prepared. Moving forwards, we're debuting "Mock Draft Mania" with as many legitimate and qualified mock drafts as we can find.

The trick will be to find enough three-round and seven-round projections to make it interesting if the Redskins stay at No. 2 and do not acquire a second round pick.

We start with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media and NFL.com. A former scout and good dude, his word is always interesting. He's a media star and deserves all the praise. He'll be back in an NFL front office soon.

Who knows? Maybe the Redskins?

Jeremiah has the Redskins selecting Chase Young. Surprise!

The surprises start with No. 4 and the New York Giants selecting Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville ahead of Andrew Thomas from Georgia.

Could you imagine the ridicule of Dave Gettleman?

Jeremiah has the Dallas Cowboys taking Xavier McKinney, a safety from Alabama at No. 17.

The next pick is the Dolphins at No. 18, a spot the Redskins could be drafting if Miami chooses to move up and Washington chooses to move down to say No. 5 and No. 18.

Jeremiah has the Fish taking D'Andre Swift, the running back from Georgia in that spot after taking Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5.

D.J. has the Eagles selecting receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 21.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.