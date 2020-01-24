RedskinsReport
Here at RedskinsReport.com, we will have you covered from as many different angles as we possibly can leading up to the NFL Draft in Sin City, April 22-24. 

Because of the strange nature of the Redskins situation, holding the No. 2 overall pick with an obvious choice staring them straight in the face and having no second round pick as of this point. 

However, there is a  possibility of course that the Redskins could trade down out of that No. 2 pick and pick up up multiple first round picks (Miami?) or pick up a first and multiple second round selections. 

In other words, there's all sorts of possibilities so we have to be prepared. Moving forwards, we're debuting "Mock Draft Mania" with as many legitimate and qualified mock drafts as we can find. 

The trick will be to find enough three-round and seven-round projections to make it interesting if the Redskins stay at No. 2 and do not acquire a second round pick. 

We start with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Media and NFL.com. A former scout and good dude, his word is always interesting. He's a media star and deserves all the praise. He'll be back in an NFL front office soon. 

Who knows? Maybe the Redskins?  

Jeremiah has the Redskins selecting Chase Young. Surprise!

The surprises start with No. 4 and the New York Giants selecting Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville ahead of Andrew Thomas from Georgia.

Could you imagine the ridicule of Dave Gettleman?

Jeremiah has the Dallas Cowboys taking Xavier McKinney, a safety from Alabama at No. 17. 

The next pick is the Dolphins at No. 18, a spot the Redskins could be drafting if Miami chooses to move up and Washington chooses to move down to say No. 5 and No. 18. 

Jeremiah has the Fish taking D'Andre Swift, the running back from Georgia in that spot after taking Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5. 

D.J. has the Eagles selecting receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 21. 

Senior Bowl Sneak Peek - Defense

The Senior Bowl practices are over. Now we clean it up. We continue to take a look at some of the draft prospects making headlines in Mobile on defense.

Cool video of former Redskins OC and current 49ers HC, Kyle Shanahan warning ref and seeing results. https://twitter.com/JGPinoy916/status/1219883604408328192

Guice at the White House

It's been quite the week for Redskins running back Derrius Guice. LSU wins a title and a trip to the White House!

Great story by Jerry Brewer of the Washington Post on Kyle Shanahan and the run game for the 49ers. …

Two More Additions to Rivera & Redskins Staff

The Redskins aren't done yet making moves to Ron Rivera's first coaching and football operations staff.

Raljon 2 – The Redskins Stadium Nightmare Continues!

Rick Snider says "staying in Landover is rising from last resort to the only option," and a repeat of history.

Check out what new Redskins HC Ron Rivera and USAA did here: https://twitter.com/RiverboatRonHC/status/1219997964082413568 Super Bowl bound!

Will Case Come Back?

What will the Redskins do for a proven and healthy veteran backup at quarterback? It doesn't appear Case Keenum will be that choice.

Daniel Jeremiah doesn't have Chase Young at No.2 on his Top 50 draft prospects list. https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks/status/1220106935275532290?s=19

Senior Bowl Sneak Peak: Offense

A look at a few names creating buzz from the Senior Bowl practices on the offensive side, factoring in the Redskins needs.

