Even I have backed down on the chances that the Cincinnati Bengals are going to bypass Joe Burrow. They've been spending money left and right, something they rarely do, to prove to the LSU quarterback that he should buy in.

The Redskins at No. 2 will almost surely take Chase Young from Ohio State. As just about everyone has projected.

2020 NFL Draft: Post-free agency 7-round mock draft | PFN Now that the NFL free agency period has taken place and team needs are more transparent, it becomes slightly easier to project what teams will do in the 2020 NFL Draft. One thing that hasn't changed is the reality that teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers are still desperate for a franchise quarterback.

In this latest seven-round projection, Washington is projected to take:

1.2: Chase Young - Ohio State - DE.

"Don’t buy into the rumors, the Washington Redskins like Dwayne Haskins, and they also love pass-rushing phenom Chase Young. It won’t take long before Young is one of the most feared defenders in the NFL."

3.66: Donovan Peoples-Jones - Michigan - WR

"Dwayne Haskins is ready for his first full season where he will be the starting quarterback. The Redskins need to arm him with play-makers to give him a fair evaluation."

4. 108: Damien Lewis - LSU - OL

"Lewis took the junior college route before landing in the SEC. He was an immediate starter at right guard for Northwest Mississippi Community College, not only earning second-team JC All-American notice in both of his seasons there, but also Capital One Academic All-District notice as a sophomore. LSU signed him in 2018 to take over the same spot on the line, and Lewis suited up for all 13 games. Lewis garnered second-team All-SEC honors for his play at right guard in all 15 games of the team's national title run in 2019.

4. 142: Amik Robertson - Louisiana Tech - CB

"Robertson was overlooked as a recruit due to his lack of size, but Louisiana folks are glad the Thibodaux native stayed in his home state to star for the Bulldogs. He made plays right out of the gate, starting all 13 games in 2017 to garner Freshman All-American and second-team All-Conference USA honors by collecting five interceptions to go along with 62 tackles, 7.5 for loss, two sacks and six pass breakups. He was a first-team all-conference selection the following year (61 tackles, 7.5 for loss, four interceptions, 12 pass breakups, two blocked kicks) and in 2019 (60 tackles, eight for loss, five interceptions) when he also earned second-team Associated Press All-American accolades by tying for the national lead with 16 pass breakups. Robertson led Tech in interceptions all three of his seasons in Ruston, scoring on three of his 14 career pickoffs."

5. 148: Josiah Deguara- Cincinnati - TE

"Deguara redshirted his first year with the Bearcats and then played in all 12 games on special teams and as a reserve (four receptions, 47 yards, 11.8 average). He played in just seven games as a reserve the next season (11 receptions, 98 yards, 8.9 average) before breaking out in 2018. Deguara started all 13 games as a junior, catching 38 passes for 468 yards (12.3 average) and five scores. American Athletic Conference coaches voted Deguara first-team all-league for his play in 14 starts as a senior (39 receptions, 504 yards, 12.9 average, seven touchdowns)."

7. 217: Jack Driscoll - Auburn- OT (Video Above)

"Driscoll was a strong player at Daniel Hand High School in Connecticut, earning a scholarship at UMass for the 2015 season. He redshirted for the Minutemen that year, and then stepped into a starting role the following season (eight games at left guard and right tackle). Driscoll started all 12 games at the right tackle spot as a sophomore. He graduated from UMass in just three years, opening the door for a graduate transfer to play two seasons at Auburn. Driscoll acclimated to the SEC just fine, starting all 13 games at the right tackle spot in 2018 and 2019."

7. 230: Shyheim Carter - Alabama - DB

"Carter plays the STAR position in the Saban defense, which is the defensive back that comes in when the SAM linebacker goes out. Carter plays as a nickel corner and/or overhang safety with regularity. Lighter at 195 pounds, but he doesn't show it when he makes contact. When he hits you, you definitely feel it, and he can take on some power to offensive linemen with a punch, too. Feels comfortable in shorter zone coverage. Has the athletic ability and aggressiveness to work offensive players in man coverage. Did not show many athletic limitations when it came to sticking with different slot assignments."

