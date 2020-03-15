Mock Draft Mania - A Monster Miami-Redskins Trade

The guys at TheDraftNetwork.com are doing a great job with a lot of good content and features.

In addition to the normal, stuffy mock drafts of the one, three and seven round varieties that you see elsewhere, draft analyst Trevor Sikkema and his crew came up with a cool idea.

It's called "What I Would Do?' and it's essentially designed to be a creative spin on what the analyst would do if he was in charge of 32 teams. It's not the same as a mock because there you are going by standard, reasonable theory and trying to use common sense and match up needs with rankings.

This seems to be more personal.

Sikkema described his process as "In this mock, I took control. I examined each team's rosters, analyzed shorter-term and long-term outlook and made draft selections through three rounds that I believe benefit them the most."

And it's three rounds which I like, so away we go.

With the No. 2 overall pick, Sikkema went with Tua Tagovailoa. To the Dolphins! That's right- in a monster trade we've all wondered about and speculated on - the Redskins moved down and the Dolphins up for their quarterback.

In exchange, Miami sent Nos. 5, 36, 56, 153 and 173 for Washington’s No. 2.

The first thing that jumps out is ONLY one first round pick, the No. 5 overall selection for the Redskins. I don't think I could do that if I was Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith.

The Redskins do get two second round picks in this trade arranged by Sikkema, which is better than the NONE they have right now. In addition, they get two fifth-round picks but he bypasses the Dolphins second consecutive fifth-round choice for a later one in the round.

If I'm going to do this with a team that has three first-round choices, I need better than this. I need a future first-round pick next year if you want me to only take one of three this year.

Maybe I'm being unfair and the two second-round picks seem fun but....

With the No. 5 overall pick in this mock selection, Sikkema has the Redskins going with Jedrick Wills, the left tackle from Alabama.

His explanation for the move, including the trade: "The Chase Young pick is obviously tempting for many reasons. However, with only two selections in the top 100, moving back, getting picks and addressing a higher need with a hell of a player wouldn’t be a bad move."

Now armed with two second-round picks, Sikkema has the Redskins taking TCU receiver (GASP!) Jalen Reagor.

With the No. 56 pick in the second round, Sikkema of TheDraftNetwork.com has the Redskins getting that edge defender in Josh Uche out of Michigan.

Don't forget about that early third rounder, which would give the Redskins four picks in the top-66.

Sikkema has the Redskins going with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Under this proposal and deal - the Redskins would also still have two fourth-round choices and three fifth-round picks, while still having no sixth-rounders and two in the seventh-round.

What do you think Redskins fans? Good deal or bad deal for the Skins? Sign-up and register for free and become a member of our community and let us know your thoughts!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.