RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Mock Draft Mania - A Monster Miami-Redskins Trade

Chris Russell

The guys at TheDraftNetwork.com are doing a great job with a lot of good content and features. 

In addition to the normal, stuffy mock drafts of the one, three and seven round varieties that you see elsewhere, draft analyst Trevor Sikkema and his crew came up with a cool idea. 

It's called "What I Would Do?' and it's essentially designed to be a creative spin on what the analyst would do if he was in charge of 32 teams. It's not the same as a mock because there you are going by standard, reasonable theory and trying to use common sense and match up needs with rankings. 

This seems to be more personal. 

Sikkema described his process as "In this mock, I took control. I examined each team's rosters, analyzed shorter-term and long-term outlook and made draft selections through three rounds that I believe benefit them the most."

And it's three rounds which I like, so away we go. 

With the No. 2 overall pick, Sikkema went with Tua Tagovailoa. To the Dolphins! That's right- in a monster trade we've all wondered about and speculated on - the Redskins moved down and the Dolphins up for their quarterback. 

In exchange, Miami sent Nos. 5, 36, 56, 153 and 173 for Washington’s No. 2. 

The first thing that jumps out is ONLY one first round pick, the No. 5 overall selection for the Redskins. I don't think I could do that if I was Ron Rivera and Kyle Smith. 

The Redskins do get two second round picks in this trade arranged by Sikkema, which is better than the NONE they have right now. In addition, they get two fifth-round picks but he bypasses the Dolphins second consecutive fifth-round choice for a later one in the round. 

If I'm going to do this with a team that has three first-round choices, I need better than this. I need a future first-round pick next year if you want me to only take one of three this year. 

Maybe I'm being unfair and the two second-round picks seem fun but....

With the No. 5 overall pick in this mock selection, Sikkema has the Redskins going with Jedrick Wills, the left tackle from Alabama. 

His explanation for the move, including the trade: "The Chase Young pick is obviously tempting for many reasons. However, with only two selections in the top 100, moving back, getting picks and addressing a higher need with a hell of a player wouldn’t be a bad move."
Now armed with two second-round picks, Sikkema has the Redskins taking TCU receiver (GASP!) Jalen Reagor. 

With the No. 56 pick in the second round, Sikkema of TheDraftNetwork.com has the Redskins getting that edge defender in Josh Uche out of Michigan. 

Don't forget about that early third rounder, which would give the Redskins four picks in the top-66. 

Sikkema has the Redskins going with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Under this proposal and deal - the Redskins would also still have two fourth-round choices and three fifth-round picks, while still having no sixth-rounders and two in the seventh-round. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Good deal or bad deal for the Skins? Sign-up and register for free and become a member of our community and let us know your thoughts! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tag! You're it!

The Redskins have used the franchise tag before as we know. They used it as some sort of punishment for Kirk Cousins, not realizing what they were doing. Today, they used it relatively smartly.

Chris Russell

Could Thomas Davis be an answer?

The Redskins lost out on a couple of potential targets on Friday but one option at a need position opened up. One with strong Ron Rivera familiarity.

Chris Russell

A 5-minute update on how the franchise tag is affecting potential Redskins plans, a linebacker they could bring in on the cheap & the frustration with Trent Williams.

Chris Russell

Latest on Brandon Scherff & the franchise tag? (Via "Google News Initiative & "Locked on Redskins")

Chris Russell

Could the Redskins Fill with Fuller?

Kendall Fuller's career was on the rise when the Redskins traded him for Alex Smith. Two years later, now a Super Bowl Champion, could Fuller fill a massive hole in the secondary?

bmanning4

by

ChrisRussell

Potential Redskins Free Agency Targets Off Board

Cross 'em off your list barring an unexpected twist. The NFL's franchise tag hammer started pounding away on Friday taking a few expected names off the Redskins wish list.

Chris Russell

by

Cal732g

Redskins Price for Trent: A 2nd Round Pick?

As we expected, the Redskins are not only not going to get a first-round pick for Trent Williams but they are having serious issues getting even close to that.

Chris Russell

Jordan Reed to the Hawks?

Former Redskins tight end Jordan Reed made his first visit as a free agent this week. The place he chose might surprise you.

Chris Russell

Redskins Strike Out in Top-25 performance pay

The NFL announced their annual performance based pay top-25 list that the league distributes right before free agency. Not surprisingly - the Redskins came up empty.

Chris Russell

Google News Initiative/"Locked on Redskins" 1 minute update on a lot of NFL & Redskins news.

Chris Russell