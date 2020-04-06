RedskinsReport
Mock Draft Mania - SI.com's 'Criticism' of Chase

Chris Russell

We continue our "Mock Draft Mania" series with a one-round mock projection but with two items that I haven't seen much of, if at all. 

One - Fairly strong pointers/criticism of Chase Young.

Two - Betting odds for every team on whether they take and offensive or defensive choice. 

Matt De Lima wrote this for SI.com and two things jumped out: Not that he has six receivers going in the first round but instead it was the analysis after the Redskins pick at No. 2 of Chase Young:

"While I think Young is every bit as talented as all the scouting reports say, there will be growing pains. My personal evaluation is that defense is about 80% play/ball awareness. You just have to have a nose for the football whether you’re the plug-the-gap middle linebacker, deep safety or a pass rusher. Young benefitted from often being the biggest, most athletic guy on the field in college. It’ll come, but I feel strongly that he will need some seasoning. If there’s one team that has shown no ability to develop a player, it’s Washington. Take from that what you will."

This is not scathing criticism by any means. It's just rare at least based on what I've seen and maybe I'm missing it?

I do think it's going to be difficult to expect 12-14 sacks out of Young in his rookie year. I could be wrong, but I see him playing a limited package of snaps early on as he adjusts (growing pains?) because the Redskins presumably will have Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson and Montez Sweat all in the rotation. 

Also I liked the betting odds breakdown offense and defense per pick that De Lima provided, per DraftKings Sports Book. 

For example: These are the Redskins odds "Betting Crystal Ball (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook): Defense (-400); Offense (+350)." 

Obviously a heavy slant towards the defense. 

Every single team pick in the first round gets these, so check it out. 

Somehow, a first-round mock projection without trades became interesting to me from a Redskins and overall perspective. 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

